Los Angeles Artist Collaborates with Ukrainian Graphics Company to Auction NFT For St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Experiencing the Depth of Shavuot, Artist Qodesh Masterfully Created #1 Adam "The Fall of Good in All Mankind”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qodesh’s journey began with the desire to tell stories. “It soon became an unyielding obligation to explore the inner co-creator light of my consciousness,” the artist explained. Qodesh is joining St. Jude in their Lifesaving Mission: Finding Cures. Saving Children. Leading the Way the World Understands, Treats, and Defeats Childhood Cancer. The artist is donating all proceeds with the goal to beat the organization's all-time highest donation of 100 Million Dollars.
Shavuot occurs fifty days after the first day of Passover and is the anniversary of our acceptance of the Torah at Mount Sinai. On this day, we celebrate God’s special gift to us, a code of moral and ethical conduct that has held us together as a nation for thousands of years.
Adam “The Fall of Good in All Mankind” is #1 of a limited collection of 10. Shavuot is not a call to be transcendent, angelic beings, lofty and perfect, beyond the struggle innate within the human condition. This is a calling to bring transcendence and spirituality into this world.
Place bids on June 7th, 2022 at https://opensea.io/qodesh
