Submit Release
News Search

There were 942 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,847 in the last 365 days.

Los Angeles Artist Collaborates with Ukrainian Graphics Company to Auction NFT For St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

#1 Adam "The Fall of Good in All Mankind” of a limited collection of 10

Experiencing the Depth of Shavuot, Artist Qodesh Masterfully Created #1 Adam "The Fall of Good in All Mankind”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qodesh’s journey began with the desire to tell stories. “It soon became an unyielding obligation to explore the inner co-creator light of my consciousness,” the artist explained. Qodesh is joining St. Jude in their Lifesaving Mission: Finding Cures. Saving Children. Leading the Way the World Understands, Treats, and Defeats Childhood Cancer. The artist is donating all proceeds with the goal to beat the organization's all-time highest donation of 100 Million Dollars.

Shavuot occurs fifty days after the first day of Passover and is the anniversary of our acceptance of the Torah at Mount Sinai. On this day, we celebrate God’s special gift to us, a code of moral and ethical conduct that has held us together as a nation for thousands of years.

Adam “The Fall of Good in All Mankind” is #1 of a limited collection of 10. Shavuot is not a call to be transcendent, angelic beings, lofty and perfect, beyond the struggle innate within the human condition. This is a calling to bring transcendence and spirituality into this world. 


Place bids on June 7th, 2022 at https://opensea.io/qodesh

Qodesh Stein
Qodesh Art
info@qodeshart.com

You just read:

Los Angeles Artist Collaborates with Ukrainian Graphics Company to Auction NFT For St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.