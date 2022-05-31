Submit Release
KATE BOYTEK TO PERFORM AT RALLY ON THE LEVEE SUNDAY, JUNE 5TH IN CHARLESTON, WV

Singer/ Songwriter from West Virginia, Kate Boytek

I'm grateful to appear at the same event with my friends from The Davisson Brothers!”
— West Virginian singer and songwriter, Kate Boytek
NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kate Boytek kicks off her summer 2022 tour with a performance at "Rally On The Levee" Sunday afternoon, June 5th, at 1 pm in downtown Charleston, WV. The concert at the Levee on Kanawha Boulevard is free and open to the public.

The rising singer/songwriter and West Virginia native was signed earlier this year by PCG Artist Development in Nashville and Allen Artists, a division of Allen Media Strategies in Washington, DC, for career representation.

Kate and her band will perform a mix of original material (Kate has been writing with veteran Nashville hitmakers for her upcoming album) and country and well-known classic rock cover tunes that will be sure to please Rally At The Levee attendees. Local band Hard Reign is also scheduled to perform Sunday.

Rally On The Levee is West Virginia's premier bike show and rally experience. The event boasts three days of ride-ins, bike show and audio competitions, live music, merchandise, food and arts & craft vendors, and national pro custom bike builders.

Sunday before the concert, riders meet at Katherine's Restaurant in Nitro, WV, for a Charity Breakfast and Ride-In benefitting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, with a police escort from Nitro to Charleston arriving at Haddad Riverfront Park.

Also, on Sunday, to coincide with the Kate Boytek concert, a Side By Side show and competition will take over Kanawha Boulevard just up from the main stage at the Levee. Attendees will be able to compete with their side-by-sides and ATVs and check out dealers, vendors, custom-built UTVs, and Side by Sides from across the region.

Rally On the Levee kicks off Friday, June 3rd, with a performance by The Davisson Brothers Band, who wrote with Kate Boytek this spring. "I'm grateful to appear at the same event with my friends from The Davisson Brothers anytime!" said Boytek.

For more information on Rally On The Levee, contact Jim Lynch with Revelations 1 Concepts / Bike Show Mafia at info@rallyontheleveewv.com or call (386) 690-7381. Rally On The Levee is sponsored in part by the City of Charleston and the West Virginia Lottery.

For media requests, please contact:

Shaili Priya
Allen Media Strategies
+ 17035898960
shaili@allenmediastrategies.com
