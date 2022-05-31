Bridge Project to Start This Week on Ellis Road in Fox Township, Sullivan County

05/31/2022

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a bridge replacement project will close a portion of Route 4006 (Ellis Road) in Fox Township, Sullivan County. The bridge, which carries Ellis Road over Porter Creek, is located approximately 900 feet east of the intersection with Route 154 near Roland Road (T-414).

On Thursday, June 2, Ellis Road will be closed near Roland Road, while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew begins to remove the existing bridge. The bridge will be replaced with a precast box culvert. Additional work on the project includes paving of the approaches, line painting and guiderail upgrade.

A detour using Route 154 and Route 4008 will be in place for the duration of the project. The project is expected to be completed in August of 2022, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.



