Saint Orthodontics Announces Grand Opening in El Cajon, La Mesa and San Diego
I want to be sure that all of my patients can smile with confidence.LA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saint Orthodontics is excited to announce its grand opening.
Dr. Sarah Rafo DDS, MSD, is proud to be the new owner and successor of Dr. Michael A. Miroue’s orthodontic practice. After 46 years, Dr. Michael announced his retirement and found Dr. Rafo to be the only candidate fit to take over his practice.
Soon after the acquisition, the offices underwent a complete interior remodel and modernized rebrand to showcase their latest orthodontic techniques and to present their new name as Saint Orthodontics.
“Over 15,000 patients have been through these doors since 1975, and many of these people and their families will continue on as our patients in the coming years,” remarks Dr. Sarah. “We look forward to becoming a contributing member of the local San Diego community and continuing in the excellence set by Dr. Miroue.”
Dr. Sarah Rafo is passionate about her education, graduating from the top of her class at the prestigious Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry at USC. She then completed a fellowship at Roseman University of Health Sciences Advanced Education in Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics, finished her residency at Brooks Rehabilitation College of Healthcare Sciences at Jacksonville University of Orthodontics, and earned a Master’s degree along with her orthodontic certification.
Doctor Rafo is fluent in English, Arabic, and Aramaic, allowing her to serve a variety of clients throughout San Diego County. Saint Orthodontics offers a wide range of services, including traditional braces, Invisalign, pediatric orthodontics, whitening, and retainers.
About Saint Orthodontics: The Smiles by Sarah signature evaluation will assess the positioning of teeth and jaw to determine the best next steps. They offer a complimentary consultation for both children and adults. Other details regarding Saint Orthodontics can be found on their company website: https://saintorthodontics.com/
Contact info:
Name: Dr. Sarah Rafo DDS, MSD, Owner
Organization: Saint Orthodontics
Address: 2752 Navajo Road, El Cajon, California 92020
Phone: (619) 464-1771
Website: https://saintorthodontics.com/
Dr. Rafo
Saint Orthodontics
+1 619-464-1771
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other