I-10 weekend closure near Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix set for June 3-6

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to expect delays and plan ahead when Interstate 10 is closed in both directions between State Route 51 and SR 143 the weekend of June 3-6 for bridge work in conjunction with the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Crews will achieve a significant project milestone as they set the first girders over the I-10 for new bridges at 48th Street. They also plan to complete utility work.

This weekend closure is the first in a series that ADOT is planning this summer in the 11-mile work zone between the Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain freeways) and I-17. ADOT will provide more specific information about each weekend closure as details are confirmed.

“It’s going to be a busy summer for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project as our construction teams make significant progress on several new bridges that will carry traffic over I-10,” said ADOT Project Manager Amy Ritz. “Also, crews on the east end of the project area are working to add travel lanes so we can open eastbound I-10 south of Baseline Road by the end of this year.”

Here’s what to expect if you’re driving on I-10 this weekend:

Eastbound I-10 will be closed between SR 51 and SR 143 from 10 p.m. Friday, June 3, to approximately 11:59 p.m. Saturday, June 4. The following ramps will also be closed:

Eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Third and 40th streets

The ramp from southbound SR 143 to eastbound I-10

Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street

Westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ramp to eastbound I-10

Southbound SR 51 on-ramp at McDowell Road

The ramp from southbound SR 51 to eastbound I-10

The ramp from southbound I-17 to eastbound I-10

Westbound I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes between SR 143 and 24th Street from 10 p.m. Friday, June 3, to approximately 11:59 p.m. Saturday, June 4. At the same time, the westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) HOV ramp to westbound I-10 will be closed.

Then, Westbound I-10 will be closed between SR 143 and I-17 from approximately 11:59 p.m. Saturday, June 4, to 4 a.m. Monday, June 6. The following ramps will also be closed:

Westbound I-10 on-ramps between Elliot Road and 32nd Street

Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) on-ramp at Mill Avenue

Westbound US 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10

Detour Routes

Eastbound I-10 detour: Continue east on Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to Loop 101 (Price Freeway), travel south on Loop 101 to US 60 and travel west to access eastbound I-10. Drivers traveling on southbound I-17 can use westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway Alternate eastbound I-10 detour: Continue east on the Loop 202 to Loop 101, travel south on Loop 101 to Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and travel west to access eastbound I-10.

Westbound I-10 detour: Exit onto eastbound US 60 and head east to Loop 101 (Price Freeway), travel north on Loop 101 to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to access westbound I-10. Drivers can also use the eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to access northbound Loop 101.

Bypass the work zone: Use the Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) which provides a link between I-10 at 59th Avenue in the West Valley and approximately Chandler Boulevard in the East Valley.

Airport access: Allow extra time and use the east entrances from Loop 202 (Red Mountain) and SR 143 to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

With multiple weekend closures planned in June, July and August, ADOT encourages the public to plan ahead by downloading the project’s free mobile app, The Curve, and visiting the project website at i10BroadwayCurve.com.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.