Relocation of Residence Application and Legal Affairs Department of IPIM on 6th June 2022

MACAU, May 31 - The Residence Application and Legal Affairs Department of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) will relocate from World Trade Centre, 918, Avenida da Amizade to Room A, 3/F, The Carat, 29, Avenida do Governador Jaime Silvério Marques on 6th June 2022. From that date onwards, please proceed to the afore-mentioned address for temporary residency application or related matters. The opening hours, telephone number, fax number and email address of the department will remain unchanged.

For enquiries, please call (853) 2871 2055, visit IPIM’s website at https://www.ipim.gov.mo or follow the official account “IPIM” on WeChat.

Residence Application and Legal Affairs Department

Address:

Room A, 3/F, The Carat, 29, Avenida do Governador Jaime Silvério Marques, Macao

Opening hours:

 

Monday to Friday

09:00-13:00

14:30-17:45

Close on Saturday, Sunday and public holidays

Telephone:

(853) 2871 2055

Fax:    

(853) 2871 3950

Email:

djfr@ipim.gov.mo

