Submit Release
News Search

There were 763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,029 in the last 365 days.

IFTM students research the potential of NFT in tourism industry development

MACAU, May 31 - Dr. Fernando Lourenço led IFTM students from the Tourism Retail and Marketing Management programme to engage in an industrial project to support a local non-profit association called Sustaincia to explore opportunities of using the NFT (non-fungible token) technology to develop various industries of Macao, including the cultural and creative industry.

Students first conducted industry analysis to explore the business models of NFT platforms (marketplace) used across the world and platforms used in China, followed by market analysis to explore the nature of the international and Chinese buyers’ market. Moreover, students produced case studies of top, established, famous and successful NFT creators. Eventually, students came up with a wide variety of ideas alongside a marketing mix and business model for the exploitation of NFT to develop the cultural, creative, tourism and hospitality industry of Macao.

Chairman of Sustaincia, Terence Lee, believes that the outcomes derived from the project would help create jobs and open doors to the international market for local students, musicians and artists, thereby sustaining the development of cultural industry and digital culture creators.

You just read:

IFTM students research the potential of NFT in tourism industry development

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.