Project To Rebuild Section Of Highway 385 In Odessa

A project to rehabilitate and resurface a 2.3-mile segment of U.S. Highway 385 in Odessa is scheduled to begin the week of June 6. Work will stretch from Highway 191 (42nd Street) to Eighth Street.

To minimize impact on traffic on this major traffic corridor through town, some of the intersection work will be done at night.

The work scheduled for the first eight phases of the project will be from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The following work locations will be done Sunday night through Thursday night.

The two outside lanes from 38th Street to 42nd Street, followed by the three inside lanes in the same area.

The two outside lanes on the north side of the intersection at University Boulevard, followed by the outside lanes on the south side of the same intersection. This will include tie-ins transitions to University Boulevard.

The three inside lanes of the entire intersection at University Boulevard.

The two outside lanes on the south side of the intersection at Eighth Street, followed by the outside lanes on the north side of the same intersection. This will include tie-ins to Eighth Street.

The three inside lanes of the entire intersection at Eighth Street.

After the night work is completed in the above-mentioned areas, daytime work will be done to finish the project. The daytime work will take place in these locations:

The two outside lanes between Eighth Street and 23rd Street, followed by work on the three inside lanes.

The two outside lanes between 23rd Street and University Boulevard, followed by work on the three inside lanes.

The two outside lanes between University Boulevard and 42nd Street, followed by work on the three inside lanes.

After those phases are complete, a final surface will be placed on the entire project.

The project also calls for new traffic signals to be installed at 31st Street and for pedestrian signals to be placed at 18th Street, which is just north of where Highway 385 splits (Grant Avenue splits and becomes what is known locally as Kermit Highway and Andrews Highway). Minor signal improvements will also be placed at 17th Street and 38th Street.

Concrete work will replace curbs, gutters, sidewalks, driveways, and ramps throughout the project limits at different times.

Motorists are reminded that state law requires them to obey warning signs in a construction area. It is very possible that extra law enforcement will be present in the work zones at various times.

Jones Brothers Dirt & Paving Contractors Inc. of Odessa won the project with a low bid of a little more than $6.75 million.