Concierge Auctions is now Sotheby's Concierge Auctions—Rebrand Announced Following Acquisition by Sotheby’s and Realogy

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions, the leading global luxury real estate auction marketplace, today announced the company’s rebrand as Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, following the firm’s joint partnership acquisition by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States (also rebanding to Anywhere Real Estate Inc. by end of second quarter 2022).

The new name and brand further aligns the leaders in auction and real estate in their commitment to accelerate the future growth of the luxury real estate auction marketplace.

“Sotheby’s and Realogy are two of the most established and renowned companies in the industries that we serve—real estate and auction. Since our acquisition in November, we have become part of an even greater vision. As we continue to evolve and enter this next stage of growth, we look forward to continuing to service all brands and clients worldwide, now better than ever before through these additional resources and reach,” said Laura Brady, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

The new brand, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, combines the 14-year recognition of Concierge Auctions as the leading global luxury real estate auction marketplace with the established history of Sotheby’s as the world-leader in luxury auctions, all while keeping real estate agents at the center.

“I am excited to see the rebrand to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. As our partnership deepens, we have a real opportunity to further develop the luxury real estate auction market together. The finest luxury items in the world are sold at auction, so expanding the offering to include real estate, while bringing Sotheby’s fine art and luxury auction expertise, including online auctions, to the benefit of our clients is a key focus,” said Charles F. Stewart, Sotheby’s CEO.

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions will continue to operate independently and partner with real estate agents affiliated with the industry’s leading brokerages. Offering an enhanced method for buying and selling the world’s finest homes, the firm has partnered with leading brokerages around the world, including Sotheby's International Realty, Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, Better Homes and Gardens, ERA Real Estate, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices of America, Engel & Völkers Americas and Canada, Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate, Leverage Global Partners, Naef Prestige Knight Frank, and more.

“The global power of the Sotheby’s name is extraordinary, and we have witnessed that power firsthand as Sotheby’s and Realogy have, together, fueled the tremendous growth of our Sotheby’s International Realty brand,” said Ryan Schneider, Realogy Chief Executive Officer and President. “As we continue to invest in and grow Realogy’s lead in luxury real estate, we are excited by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions enabling all real estate agents and clients to digitally navigate the high-end property market worldwide.”

Luxury auctions is a growing sector of the real estate industry, particularly at the high-end, where a more limited buyer pool exists and properties can be harder to value and sell. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions brings predictability and liquidity for sellers in an accelerated time frame and is designed to work with real estate agents as trusted advisors, not disintermediate them. In fact, the company has never auctioned a property without working in partnership with a local real estate broker. With an extensive network of independent luxury agents and high-net-worth clients, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' technology platform serves as an additional tool for agents to market and sell unique, one-of-a-kind luxury properties around the world.

"We founded Concierge Auctions in 2008 with a vision to enhance the way luxury properties are bought and sold. We look forward to continuing to evolve the industry as Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, harnessing the power of our database, technology, extensive agent network, and experienced Advisory Board,” said Brady, adding, “As part of our growth initiatives, we’re doubling down on our Agent Advisory Board and commitment to all brands.”

“This is a major accomplishment for the company, our team, agent partners, and clients. And, we have so much opportunity ahead. Above all, what I’m most excited about is how far Key For Key® will go as a result of this milestone and the growth ahead,” added Chad Roffers, Co-Founder and President of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions.

In partnership with Giveback Homes, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ Key For Key® giving model has guaranteed that a home is paid for and built for a family in need for every home the firm sells.

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions will continue to operate independently under the leadership of Brady and Roffers alongside a Board of Directors of Realogy and Sotheby’s executives, including from Realogy, Charlotte Simonelli, EVP and CFO, and from Sotheby’s, Charles F. Stewart, CEO, and Jean-Luc Berrebi, CFO. The Board is chaired by Philip A. White, CEO and President of Sotheby's International Realty, a Realogy brand.

The Concierge Auctions name will be fully retired by August 1, 2022.

