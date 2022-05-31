May 31 - BallotTrax Available for Every Colorado Voter During the 2022 Primary

Denver, May 31, 2022 - Colorado voters in all 64 counties will have the opportunity to track their ballot for the 2022 Primary Election using BallotTrax, a program that was implemented statewide by Secretary of State Jena Griswold in 2020.

“Initiatives like BallotTrax increase transparency and confidence in our elections by allowing Colorado voters to track their ballot from when they are sent, received, and counted,” said Secretary Griswold. “I encourage all Colorado voters to take advantage of this easy to use service during the Primary Election this June.”

BallotTrax enables voters to receive notifications by phone, email, or text about the status of their mail ballot, from the time it is mailed to the voter, to when it is received, and counted. In 2020, over 1.6 million voters used BallotTrax to follow their ballots. This year, nearly 2 million active voters are enrolled in the program.

This year, messages about the status of voter ballots will begin after ballots are mailed out by counties. Ballots were mailed to military and overseas voters on Friday, May 14th and the earliest date ballots can be mailed to other voters is June 6th.

While previously the City and County of Denver used BallotTrace, a separate but similar system, this year all voters including Denver voters will use BallotTrax.

Colorado voters can enroll themselves in BallotTrax by going to www.GoVoteColorado.gov and clicking on “Sign up for BallotTrax.”

For more information on Colorado’s 2022 Primary Election, to register to vote, or update your voter registration, please visit www.GoVoteColorado.gov.