Line Painting Scheduled on Various Routes in Cumberland County

​Motorists asked to stay back, be patient when following painting equipment

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that line painting is scheduled on various routes in Cumberland County.







Weather permitting, line painting will be performed nightly between the hours of 9:00 PM and 6:00 AM on the following routes:



• Route 15

• Interstate 83

• Route 581





This will be a mobile operation. Motorists should be alert and watch for slow-moving line painting equipment on the roadway.





To avoid getting paint on your vehicle, here are a few tips:





• Stay back 500 feet from our line-painting equipment

• Don't drive on the wet paint lines

• Don't pass the trucks in the paint train

• Please be patient. The paint truck will pull over periodically to let traffic pass.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects





MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018





