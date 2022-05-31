Lane Restrictions This Week on Route 581 in Hampden Township, Cumberland County

Bridges carrying Route 581 main line and ramps to be inspected



Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Cumberland County are advised there will be lane restrictions this week on eastbound and westbound Route 581 at Exit 3 in Hampden Township, so bridges can be inspected. Inspections will be performed on the Route 581 mainline and exit ramps.







Inspectors are scheduled to inspect the bridges using a bucket truck on Route 581. Weather permitting, this work will be performed from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM Thursday, June 2.





On Thursday, traffic on the on- and off-ramps at Exit 3 (Route 11/Carlisle Pike) will be reduced from two lanes to one lane from approximately 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM. The left lane and shoulder of the ramps will be closed one at a time, staring with the off-ramp.





On the same day, traffic on westbound and eastbound Route 581 will be reduced from two lanes to one lane from approximately noon to 2:00 PM beneath the overpassing ramp bridge at Exit 3 (Route 11/ Carlisle Pike). The left lane and shoulder of the road will be closed one direction at a time, starting with the westbound direction.





Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.



