Submit Release
News Search

There were 759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,016 in the last 365 days.

Lane Restrictions This Week on Route 581 in Hampden Township, Cumberland County

Bridges carrying Route 581 main line and ramps to be inspected

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Cumberland County are advised there will be lane restrictions this week on eastbound and westbound Route 581 at Exit 3 in Hampden Township, so bridges can be inspected. Inspections will be performed on the Route 581 mainline and exit ramps.


Inspectors are scheduled to inspect the bridges using a bucket truck on Route 581.  Weather permitting, this work will be performed from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM Thursday, June 2.


On Thursday, traffic on the on- and off-ramps at Exit 3 (Route 11/Carlisle Pike) will be reduced from two lanes to one lane from approximately 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM. The left lane and shoulder of the ramps will be closed one at a time, staring with the off-ramp. 


On the same day, traffic on westbound and eastbound Route 581 will be reduced from two lanes to one lane from approximately noon to 2:00 PM beneath the overpassing ramp bridge at Exit 3 (Route 11/ Carlisle Pike). The left lane and shoulder of the road will be closed one direction at a time, starting with the westbound direction. 


Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews. 


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 


###


You just read:

Lane Restrictions This Week on Route 581 in Hampden Township, Cumberland County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.