THE AMERICAN TRANSPLANT CONGRESS (ATC) 2022 TO SHOWCASE LATEST ADVANCES AND CUTTING-EDGE RESEARCH
The American Transplant Congress (ATC) 2022 resumes in person in Boston to showcase latest advances in transplantation with more than 3,000 attendees.MOUNT LAUREL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Transplant Congress, ATC2022 will take place in-person once again from June 4 to June 8, 2022, with a robust program that includes new scientific and clinical information, discussions around care and management, and socioeconomic, ethical and regulatory issues relevant to organ and tissue transplantation. Highlights of this year’s program include State-of-the-Art speakers Nancy Ascher, MD, PhD, of the University of California, San Francisco, discussing the U.S.’s role in global transplantation and Martine Rothblatt, PhD, Chairman, CEO and Founder of United Therapeutics Corp., discussing the first xenotransplanted heart.
Congress organizers planned a variety of formats that will encourage the exchange of new scientific and clinical information and support an interchange of opinions on issues relevant to organ and tissue transplantation. Scientific material will be presented through symposia, oral abstracts, concurrent workshops, and poster presentations, as well as small group sessions designed for in-depth exploration of both clinical and basic science topics.
The American Transplant Congress is the Joint Annual Meeting of the American Society of Transplant Surgeons (ASTS) and the American Society of Transplantation (AST). ATC provides a forum for exchange of new scientific and clinical information relevant to solid organ and tissue transplantation and brings together transplant physicians, scientists, nurses, organ procurement personnel, pharmacists, allied health professionals and other transplant professionals. The educational offerings provide attendees the opportunity to learn cutting-edge advances in research and the exchange of ideas and practice in the field of solid organ and tissue transplantation.
Who Should Attend
The American Transplant Congress is designed for physicians, surgeons, scientists, nurses, organ procurement personnel, pharmacists and other transplant professionals who are interested in the clinical and research aspects of solid organ and tissue transplantation. The meeting will provide the most current information in the field of transplant science.
This year, ATC will be returning to an in-person Congress which will take place at the John B. Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA, USA. In-person attendees have the opportunity to gain access to innovators in the field while having their voice heard through various types of interaction.
In-person Registration includes:
● Invited Symposia
● Plenary & Oral Abstract Sessions
● Sponsored Satellite Symposia
● Meet-the-Expert Sessions
● Poster Abstract Chats
● Sponsor Product Theater Presentations
● In-Person Networking with Attendees
● In-Person Networking with Sponsors
● Live Stream Platform
● ATC OnDemand
● Education Credits (CME, ANCC, ACPE & ABTC)
ATC 2022 also offers a Virtual-Only attendee option for those unable to join in Boston. In-person sessions will be live streamed to the virtual audience in real-time, allowing the virtual audience the opportunity to submit questions to the in-person speakers in real-time.
Virtual Registration includes:
● Invited Symposia
● Plenary & Oral Abstract Sessions
● Sponsored Satellite Symposia
● Live Stream Platform
● ATC OnDemand
● Education Credits (CME, ANCC, ACPE & ABTC)
Real-Time Interactivity
The 2022 program will provide ample opportunities for real-time interactivity through:
● Live In-person Discussions
● Invigorating Q&A Discussions Post-Presentation
● Live Presentations by Abstract Presenters
● Engaging, Unconventional Networking Breaks (In-person Attendees Only)
● Live Symposia
5 Days of Sessions
Congress organizers bring together all facets of research and discovery to include:
● 124 Symposia with Presentations and Question & Answer
● 15 Meet-the-Expert sessions with access to experts in the field (In-person Attendees Only)
● 2 State-of-the-Art lectures from pioneers in the transplant field
● 1 Innovations in Transplantation session on Clinical Xenotransplant Updates
Abstracts Presentation Sessions
This year, the layout is designed with specific time slots on the Scientific Program to engage with abstract presenters:
● 4 Plenary Abstract Sessions with Presentations and Question & Answer
● 67 Rapid Fire Oral Abstract Sessions with Presentations and Question & Answer
● 8 Poster Chat Sessions. Conversation to take place in small groups (In-person Attendees Only)
In addition, ATC2022 features In-Depth Symposia, which are 2 and ½ hour sessions designed around a specific topic of interest. These sessions provide in-depth state-of-the-art information focused both on clinical and research areas from various perspectives, allowing attendees to make connections and incorporate the knowledge acquired into their everyday practice.
Special Impact Sessions offer attendees the chance to learn from Industry Innovators on how the transplant industry is transforming daily work lives for tomorrow’s advancements. Attendees can expect to leave these sessions armed with cutting-edge information that will pave the way to the future of the industry.
Focus in Transplantation offers a deep dive into presentations on Basic and Translational science. Individual sessions on “Basic: OMICS in Transplantation” and “Translational: Translational Role of Biomarkers in Immune Profiling” will be presented.
For the second year, the Innovations in Transplantation session will take place. This year’s session titled “Clinical Xenotransplantation Updates'' will review the development of cutting-edge gene editing technology coupled with advances in novel immunosuppression, preclinical models of xenotransplantation in heart, kidney and islet to achieve significant advances. Featured members of the respective teams who performed landmark procedures will briefly discuss their findings followed by a discussion with experts in the field regarding the ethics and practical considerations that will be required as we consider clinical trials in xenotransplantation.
Again, this year, ATC offers a special Women’s Networking Event that will go beyond the curriculum to discuss strategies to achieve personal and professional success. All In-person attendees are encouraged to attend this event.
This year’s abstract sessions include Plenary Oral Abstract Sessions, which feature the ATC People’s Choice Award Awards, giving attendees the chance to vote on the most impactful plenary abstract presented.
In addition, the Congress features rapid Fire Abstract Presentations (five minutes each) with a question-and-answer period.
A new category of Late-breaking Clinical Trial Abstracts invites submissions of abstracts describing results of clinical trials in which results become available after the initial abstract deadline and can be presented at the conference. For the first time, ATC has accepted submissions that highlight ongoing trials of importance in transplantation without interim or final results available.
Julia Brannan-Rauch
MoJJo Collaborative Communications
+1 201-725-7375
email us here