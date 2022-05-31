Submit Release
News Search

There were 717 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,875 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory: AZ Telecommunications and Information Council Receives National Award from Health Industry Leaders

ATIC will receive National Healthcare Award on Wednesday June 1

Healthcare Leadership Council Honors ATIC with the Redefining American Healthcare Award, highlighting initiatives addressing and improving health inequities.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who: Arizona Telecommunications and Information Council
Healthcare Leadership Council
including statements from Congressman Ruben Gallego and Congressman Paul Gosar

What: The Healthcare Leadership Council (HLC) honors the Arizona Telecommunications and Information Council with the Redefining American Healthcare Award.

The Healthcare Leadership Council created the Redefining American Healthcare Award to draw attention to existing initiatives that effectively address and improve health inequities. Award recipients are organizations developing and activating cost-effective, measurable community programs promoting a patient-centered approach to care that considers outside social factors in order to achieve the best outcomes.

Where: Arizona Telemedicine Program’s T-Health Institute Phoenix Biomedical Campus
600 E. Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ 85004

When: Wednesday, June 1, 2022
1:00 p.m.

Contact: Kelly Fernandez, (202) 449-3452, kfernandez@hlc.org

About Healthcare Leadership Council
The Healthcare Leadership Council (HLC) (http://www.hlc.org) is a coalition of chief executives from all disciplines within American healthcare and is an exclusive forum for the nation's healthcare leaders to collaboratively develop policies, plans, and programs to achieve their vision of a 21st century system that emphasizes wellness and makes affordable, high-quality care accessible to all Americans.
About Arizona Telecommunications and Information Council
The Arizona Telecommunications and Information Council (ATIC) is a non-profit organization of business, government, academic, and other relevant participants that provides expertise to effectively guide telecommunications and digital technology policy development and deployment in the state of Arizona. For more information, visit: https://www.arizonatele.org/

Kelly Fernandez
Healthcare Leadership Council
+1 202-449-3452
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

Media Advisory: AZ Telecommunications and Information Council Receives National Award from Health Industry Leaders

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.