Media Advisory: AZ Telecommunications and Information Council Receives National Award from Health Industry Leaders
Healthcare Leadership Council Honors ATIC with the Redefining American Healthcare Award, highlighting initiatives addressing and improving health inequities.PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who: Arizona Telecommunications and Information Council
Healthcare Leadership Council
including statements from Congressman Ruben Gallego and Congressman Paul Gosar
What: The Healthcare Leadership Council (HLC) honors the Arizona Telecommunications and Information Council with the Redefining American Healthcare Award.
The Healthcare Leadership Council created the Redefining American Healthcare Award to draw attention to existing initiatives that effectively address and improve health inequities. Award recipients are organizations developing and activating cost-effective, measurable community programs promoting a patient-centered approach to care that considers outside social factors in order to achieve the best outcomes.
Where: Arizona Telemedicine Program’s T-Health Institute Phoenix Biomedical Campus
600 E. Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ 85004
When: Wednesday, June 1, 2022
1:00 p.m.
About Healthcare Leadership Council
The Healthcare Leadership Council (HLC) (http://www.hlc.org) is a coalition of chief executives from all disciplines within American healthcare and is an exclusive forum for the nation's healthcare leaders to collaboratively develop policies, plans, and programs to achieve their vision of a 21st century system that emphasizes wellness and makes affordable, high-quality care accessible to all Americans.
About Arizona Telecommunications and Information Council
The Arizona Telecommunications and Information Council (ATIC) is a non-profit organization of business, government, academic, and other relevant participants that provides expertise to effectively guide telecommunications and digital technology policy development and deployment in the state of Arizona. For more information, visit: https://www.arizonatele.org/
