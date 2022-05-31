Cyber Trust Alliance Partners with Texas Systems Group to Deliver Compliance Solutions to TXSG’s Healthcare Clients
The partnership will specifically help TXSG deliver affordable and achievable compliance solutions to freestanding emergency care centers.
This partnership will extend our reach to healthcare organizations in general, and specifically to freestanding emergency care centers (FECC), where TXSG has a strategic focus”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber Trust Alliance, Inc. (CTA), the provider of compliance solutions to healthcare organizations, announced a strategic partnership today with Texas Systems Group to incorporate CTA’s compliance tools into its core solution offering to dozens of healthcare clients.
“This partnership will extend our reach to healthcare organizations in general, and specifically to freestanding emergency care centers (FECC), where TXSG has a strategic focus,” said Randy Steinle, the CEO and Co-Founder of CTA. “We’re excited to partner with TXSG and are looking to create similar partnerships with other managed service providers (MSPs) in the near future.”
TXSG, meanwhile, partnered with CTA as a way to respond to the needs of its clients, who increasingly understand the risk of violating HIPAA laws.
“We’re excited to be among the first MSPs to provide CTA’s HIPAA compliance solutions to FECCs and other small healthcare entities,” said Christine Lee, CSO and Anthony Baron vCIO at TXSG, who noted that the company is in the early stages of deploying CTA’s solution as well as its own robust cybersecurity platform at 12 of its clients. “Typically, healthcare companies remain unprotected and are looking for TXSG to respond to that need with solutions.”
About Cyber Trust Alliance, Inc.
Cyber Trust Alliance, Inc. simplifies compliance. It helps organizations and their third-party vendors assess, manage and track cyber security and compliance with regulatory initiatives. Utilizing its proprietary virtual Telassessment technology, CEBA Risk Management software, and national Partner Network, Cyber Trust Alliance makes cyber security and compliance achievable and affordable.
About Texas Systems Group
Texas Systems Group (TXSG) is the highest-rated provider of IT Services Austin businesses have trusted since 2002. We work with independent freestanding emergency centers, healthcare practices, and small to medium sized businesses to reduce the cost of managing their Information Technology while at the same time drastically improving employee productivity, disaster recovery, and business continuity. Our results are driven by our proven processes and IT best practices.
