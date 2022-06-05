Pitch It Green Joins Regenesis, Launches the Green Career Centre
Pitch It Green is merging with Regenesis. The organisation is also introducing the Green Career Centre, an environmental employment hub for underserved youth.
Both teams are joining forces after one year of collaboration on environmental initiatives.”TKARONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pitch It Green, a youth-led organisation that will be celebrating its fourth birthday this upcoming month, is merging with Regenesis. Both teams are joining forces after one year of collaboration on environmental initiatives. The organisation is also introducing the Green Career Centre, which is a sub-brand of Regenesis. The Green Career Centre’s mission is to prepare youth, BIPOC and newcomers for green careers. Pitch It Green’s social media and website will now be rebranded to the Green Career Centre.
— Pitch It Green & Regenesis
Both teams will now serve students across Canada under Regenesis and will focus on various activities including cycling initiatives, food centres, community gardens, reuse centres, borrowing centres, and farmers markets.
Lauren Castelino, who founded Pitch It Green in 2018 is now serving Regenesis as their new Co-Executive Director.
“Myself and the entire Pitch It Green team have always been amazed with the work Regenesis has undertaken to make on the ground environmental initiatives come to life. We are looking forward to getting more underserved youth employed in the environmental field as well as assisting Regenesis in their plans to expand their presence across what is currently known as Canada.”
Michael Jodah is one of the co-founders of Regenesis from when they were born in 2009 and is now serving as Regenesis’ Co-Executive Director.
“I'd like to welcome Lauren Castelino and Pitch It Green members to Regenesis. Our team extends open arms to you all. I look forward to building a bigger and brighter Regenesis together. Lauren and the Pitch It Green team are brilliant, empathetic, and an absolute delight to work with.”
Since its humble beginnings in 2018, Pitch It Green has reached thousands of youth through its green events, incubators, workshops and career development resources.
Regenesis’ focus this year will be getting existing initiatives up and running at new campuses nationally. As a student levy organisation, Regenesis will also be instigating a referendum campaign at the University of Toronto this year to provide even more environmental training and youth leadership opportunities.
To support the work of Regenesis, donations are being accepted on their website here.
About Regenesis
Regenesis believes in empowering students as initiators of change in addressing today’s social and environmental concerns, through advocacy and service in local chapters. Regenesis has a focus on real, comprehensive and practical initiatives and programs to make campuses, communities, cities, and the planet more sustainable.
Based in Tkaronto, Regenesis acknowledges the land they are working as the traditional territory of many nations including the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishnabeg, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat peoples and recognises that it is home to many diverse First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples. Regenesis strives to go beyond land acknowledgements in their work, and aims to build an inclusive future that values the principles of justice, equity, decolonisation and inclusion.
