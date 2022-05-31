Corn Flour Market was Valued at US$16,200 Mn in 2019 and is Expected to Reach US$28,200 Mn by 2026, Registering a CAGR of 8.2%: Fairfield Market Research

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The proliferating snacking trend has been establishing the strong demand dynamics for corn flour worldwide. Fairfield Market Research in its latest published report suggests that as the boom around health food grows denser, corn flour consumption will continue to climb up. The report forecasts over 8% growth for global corn flour market during 2022 – 2026, reaching the valuation of more than US$28.2 Bn toward the end. Well-supported by dedicated new shelves across retail, rapid expansion of the diet snacks category will also favour the growth of corn flour market. Registering a third of global consumption, Europe remains the largest market for corn flour producers. The report projects European market to exhibit over 7% by 2026 end.



Gluten-free Profile Underpins Demand Surge in Corn Flour Market

Research highlights the fact that the snowballing gluten-free trend in F&B industry has been working to the advantage of corn starch, and corn flour sales over the recent past. Given the expanding consumer population considering healthier food consumption, and rising awareness regarding availability of gluten-free products for those living with the celiac disease, the gluten-free profile of corn flour is likely to garner greater traction in future. In addition, growing popularity of corn wafers, nachos, pasta, wafers, tortilla chips, taco shells, and soups further offers an impetus to demand for corn flour.

Snack Food, and Bakery Represent Top Application Segments

Following the snack food segment that accounts for more than 47% of global corn flour consumption, bakery and confectionary will also remain a key contributor with a sizeable share in corn flour market. With the past decade witnessing dramatic rise in demand for convenience categories like ready-to-cook, and ready-to-eat, corn flour is poised for an excellent opportunity of revenue generation by penetrating multiple segments. Moreover, while conventional corn flour variety continues to gain preference, its organic counterpart is expected to experience solid rise in demand in the near future.

Health Benefits of Maize Keep Corn Flour Sales Afloat

Besides improved bone strength, maize tends to promote enhanced kidney functioning, and regulated heart rate. In addition, it has been widely known as a diabetes-friendly ingredient, which further raises its market potential worldwide. The perceived health benefits of corn flour as an alternative to conventional staples like wheat, and rice flours are likely to push its penetration deeper in the health food category. The rise of gluten-free bakery will uplift the prospects further, says the report.

Global Corn Flour Market – Key Players

Besides global leaders like General Mills, Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, and BASF, the report has considered several other prominent players for financial and strategic profiling. Some of the profiled company names include King Arthur Flour Co., Minsa Corp, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Hopkinsville Milling Co., and Buffaloe Milling CO Inc. The report indicates that the corn flour space is diverse and will remain influenced by equally strong presence of domestic, and international players.

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

Nature Coverage: Organic, Conventional

Application Coverage: Bakery and Confectionary, Snack Food, Others

Snack Food

Distribution Coverage: Direct, Indirect

Indirect Geographical Coverage North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW) Leading Companies Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ardent Mills, LLC

General Mills, Inc

King Arthur Flour Co.

Grain Craft

North Dakota Mill

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

Italgrani USA

Miller MillingArcher-Daniels-Midland Company

General Mills, Inc

King Arthur Flour Co.

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

Minsa Corp

Hopkinsville Milling Co

Buffaloe Milling CO Inc

BASF Report Highlights Market Estimates and Forecast, Market Dynamics, Industry Trends, Competition Landscape, Product-, Application-, Region-, Country-wise Trends & Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Trends

