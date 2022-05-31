GlobalData Plc: COVID-19 Continues to Shape the Pharma Market

COVID-19 driving key products and companies within the biopharmaceutical industry in 2022

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pfizer is forecast to continue to be the leading company by sales into 2022 due to its command of the COVID-19 market. Comirnaty, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, continues to have the highest sales going into 2022 despite a downward trend.



The Future of Pharma market research report offered by GlobalData Plc provides sales and regulatory-based insights into this coming year covering individual products and key areas of focus. The report gives regulatory-based insights into future trends that may negatively impact segments of the industry. It provides sales-based long-term insights into key sections of the industry and how they will change from this year (2022) to five years (2027) into the future and what is driving them. The report also offers clinical insights on planned and pivotal clinical trials based on this upcoming year and their trends.

Key Pharma Market Highlights

Oncology remains the leading therapy area despite significant growth in other therapy areas.

COVID-19 continues to dominate the key trends within the biopharmaceutical industry in 2022.

Phase IV trials are dominated by COVID-19 vaccines alongside psychedelic therapies.

Biologic drugs solidify their lead over small molecules and are now primary engines of value creation for large-cap pharma companies.

The majority of 2022 clinical trials are in late-stage development.

Eli Lilly is forecast to become a leading top 10 company within five years due to significant sales growth.

Pharma Market Segmentation by Therapy Area

Oncology

Infectious disease

Central nervous system

Immunology

Metabolic disorders

Cardiovascular

Respiratory

Hematological disorders

Ophthalmology

Gastrointestinal

Pharma Market Analysis, by Therapy Area

Key Drugs in the Pharma Market

Keytruda

Opdivo

Revlimid

Comirnaty

Humira

Eliquis

Spikevax

Eylea

Stelara

Biktarvy

Pharma Market Analysis, by Drugs

Leading Pharma Companies

Pfizer

Merck & Co

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson

Abbvie

F.Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

AstraZeneca Plc

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Novo Nordisk AS

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Novavax Inc

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Eli Lilly and Co

Pharma Market Analysis, by Companies

Pharma Market Overview

Pharma Market Report Scope

FAQs

What are the key therapy areas in the pharma market?

Oncology, infectious disease, central nervous system, immunology, metabolic disorders, cardiovascular, respiratory, hematological disorders, ophthalmology, and gastrointestinal are the key therapy areas in the pharmaceuticals market.

What are the key drugs in the pharma market?

Keytruda, Opdivo, Revlimid, Comirnaty, Humira, Eliquis, Spikevax, Eylea, Stelara, and Biktarvy are the key drugs in the pharmaceuticals market.

Which are the leading companies in the pharma market?

Some of the leading pharmaceuticals companies are Pfizer, Merck & Co, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, Abbvie, F.Hoffman-La Roche Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, AstraZeneca Plc, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novo Nordisk AS, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Novavax Inc, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Eli Lilly and Co

