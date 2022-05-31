Lane Restriction Today on I-80 WB in Union County

05/31/2022

Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 westbound are advised of a lane restriction on Interstate 80 in White Deer Township, Union County.



Motorists are advised the left (passing) lane is restricted on Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 207, just west of Route 15 for line painting. This work is expected to take approximately 5 hours to perform.



Motorists should expect travel delays and lane changes. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

This is work is part of a $3.3 million bridge reconstruction project, which is expected to be completed in June of 2022. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.



Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.



Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.



Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570.368.4202 or bakmagg@pa.gov.



###

