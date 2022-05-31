Color Cosmetics Market Report – Country Specific Size, Top Players with Share, Total Revenues, Product Scope, Business Development and Opportunities till 2030

The global color cosmetics market is estimated to reach at a value of US$ 7,447.4 Mn by the end of 2020 and expected to reach at a value of US$ 12,961.5 Mn by 2028 with a significant CAGR of 7.2%.

A novel report released recently by Reports & Insights makes mentions of precise and detailed market information, its background and methodology, a synopsis of the theoretical structure and rational approach of the color cosmetics market, as well as the statistics implicated in the development of the respective market during the forecast period of 2021-2030. The report is titled "Color Cosmetics Market: Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030", in which the base year considered for the study is 2020, and the market size is projected from 2021 to 2028. The global color cosmetics market is estimated to reach at a value of US$ 7,447.4 Mn by the end of 2020 and is expected to reach at a value of US$ 12,961.5 Mn by 2028 with a significant CAGR of 7.2%. Furthermore, the report also includes the data associated with the market size, segmentation, and textual & graphical assessment of the global market growth trends over the forecast period of 2021 to 2030. In closing, the report talks thoroughly about the leading players competing in the market for the interest of its readers.

Color Cosmetics Introduction

Color additives have been used for a very long time as a way of embellishing the aesthetic value of foods, beverages, as well as cosmetics and also for determining drugs and other products. The products which are naturally obtained such as paprika, turmeric, saffron and other inorganic mineral pigments have been utilized for millions of years. Similarly, color cosmetics can be understood as personal care products that assist in enhancing the appearance of the human body.

Color cosmetics infer to the cosmetic colorants and ingredients used for skincare, hair care, make-up, personal hygiene, oral care and fragrance. Color cosmetics include personal care products like eye shadows, foundations, powders, nail paints, concealers, lipsticks, bronzers and others.

Color Cosmetics Market Dynamics

In the present day and age, consumers have become more and more conscious about their personal appearance, especially the young generation, owing to the rising trend of social media platforms, which plays a primary role in boosting the growth of the global color cosmetics market.

In addition to that, people who are in their midlife or elderly are also equally concerned about their skin and hair and the overall appearance and thus, stimulate the demand of products like skin care creams, serums and lotions, which further positively fuel the demand of color cosmetics in the global markets. Owing to this, the global color cosmetics market is projected to grow substantially over the forecast period.

Moreover, with time the cosmetic products have also been through numerous innovations and constantly modified and advanced which is also an accelerating factor for the growth of the global color cosmetic market in the years to come.

Other than that, color cosmetics contain certain benefits such as the compounds present in most of the color cosmetics are also likely to bestow some considerable skincare beneficial impacts. On top of that, the color cosmetics also carry the potential to conceal certain blemishes, make certain features distinguishable, improve the entire physical appearance, and make an individual appear healthy and refreshed. Attributing to this, color cosmetics is expected to witness extensive demand in the near future, thereby propelling the growth of the global color cosmetic market.

However, the heavy cost of color cosmetics may not be affordable for everyone which may act as a restraining factor for the growth in the demand of color cosmetics across the world. Along with that, the strict government regulations regarding purity and safety of color cosmetics is another major factor that is likely to hold back the growth of the global color cosmetics market to the bounds.

Color Cosmetics Market Segmentation

The global color cosmetics market is segmented on the basis of target market, applications, and regions. On the basis of the target market, the color cosmetics market is segmented into prestige products and mass products. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into Nail Products, Lip Products, Eye Make-up, Facial Make-up, Hair Color Products, Special Effect Products, and Others.

The research report classifies the global color cosmetics market based on target market, applications, and regions.

By Target Market

Prestige Products

Mass Products

By Applications

Nail Products

Lip Products

Eye Make-up

Facial Make-up

Hair Color Products

Special Effect Products

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Africa

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Color Cosmetics Market Key Players

The global color cosmetics market is dominated by L'Oréal Group, Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Avon Products Inc., Coty, Inc, Revlon Group, and others.

