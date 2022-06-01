Award-winning producer teaming up with renowned filmmaker on documentary about women cycling pioneers

Candadian Marilyn Wells at the Tour de France Féminin

‘Uphill Climb’ film to celebrate the women pioneers of the Tour De France along with the return of the women’s race in July 2022

BALTIMORE, MD, US, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allyson Davis and Jill Yesko – both avid cyclists – are working in tandem on film director Yesko’s latest documentary, “Uphill Climb: The Women Who Conquered the Impossible Race.”

Davis, an award-winning veteran of television, sports production, marketing, and partnerships, is the film’s executive producer. The project, scheduled to debut in 2023, will recount the story of the women who rode in the Tour de France Féminin from 1984-89 and celebrate the women riding in this year’s Tour de Femme Avec Zwift (starts in Paris July 24).



“Women are breaking barriers at all levels of cycling, so it’s an honor to be part of the team to bring this story to viewing audiences around the world,” says Davis, who has held senior marketing positions at Fox Sports, E! Entertainment Networks, Universal Sports Network, and Red Bull. Davis started or co-founded three of her own companies including an active-lifestyle magazine, a TV and movie promotions firm and a consulting business.

Davis joins the award-winning Yesko, the film’s director and producer. Yesko’s prior films include “Tainted Blood: The Untold Story of the 1984 Olympic Blood Doping Scandal” and “Broken Trust: Athlete Abuse Exposed.”



“Uphill Climb” aims to honor the legendary competitors of the Tour de France Féminin, inspire future generations of cyclists and be part of the force driving women’s cycling forward.

“The hard work and pioneering contributions of the courageous women who rode this historic race years ago continue to inspire and galvanize all women athletes,” says Yesko, a New Jersey native now living in Baltimore. “The original competitors are such a big part of why the Tour de France Féminin has roared back today. We are honored to tell their story, and I am thrilled to team up with Allyson to make this movie happen.”

Davis is a lifelong cyclist and athlete, and has, along with work in television, led marketing and brand development partnerships with professional athletes.

Yesko was a member of the 1983 U.S. World University Games cycling team and raced alongside several of the women to be featured in the new film. Her writing has been published in The Baltimore Sun and she hosts “The Bounce: Sports Talk With a Spin,” a podcast on WYPR, Baltimore’s NPR affiliate.

