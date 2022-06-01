2022 Voices for Her Right Announced by Founder Dr. Christine Kozachuk
It's truly an honor to be a part of an organization that has created a global footprint and impacted for girls and women around the globe.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Christine Kozachuk, Founder of Every Girl Wins' Institute and Her Right, presents the top global leading voices for her right 2022. These individuals are leaving a footprint by advocating for the rights of girls and women around the world with evidence and results.
— HRH Sir Clyde Rivers
Every Girl Wins' Institute and Her Right have created the world's largest female culture of honor organization in the world.
We are privileged to have four former first ladies as recipients of our top Every Girl Wins' awards in 2022.
HRH Clyde Rivers states "Dr. Christine Kozachuk is truly a pioneer blazing a unique trail for the empowerment of women and the girl child."
HRH CLYDE RIVERS USA
BETTY FORTUNAT Haiti
BRANK TAMBAH Liberia
DR. CAROLYNE A. OPINDE South Africa
DAMARIS NJOROGE Kenya
MARY DUBE eSwatini Kingdom
DR. EBERE NWEZE Sweden
AMB. FIDELIA GRAAND-GALON Suriname
GIA GASPARD-TAYLOR Trinidad & Tobago
DR. GRACE MANKOWSKI Canada
IJEOMA NOBLE Nigeria
DR. KIROS TEWOLDE-GABRIEL Ethiopia & Eritrea
DR. Marsha SMALLING Jamaica
SIMON NYANGU Nigeria
PROF. JARED AKAMA Kenya
AMB. TIMOTHY ROLAND India
DR. ASTELL COLLINS Guyana
NYAMAL DEI South Sudan
H.E. MAUREEN K. MWANAWASA Zambia
H.E. DAME PATIENCE JONATHAN Nigeria
H.E. CALLISTA MUTHARIKA Malawi
H.E. EDNA C. LENKU Kenya
MRS SUSAN KONE Kenya
