Submit Release
News Search

There were 826 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,270 in the last 365 days.

2022 Voices for Her Right Announced by Founder Dr. Christine Kozachuk

It's truly an honor to be a part of an organization that has created a global footprint and impacted for girls and women around the globe.”
— HRH Sir Clyde Rivers
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Christine Kozachuk, Founder of Every Girl Wins' Institute and Her Right, presents the top global leading voices for her right 2022. These individuals are leaving a footprint by advocating for the rights of girls and women around the world with evidence and results.

Every Girl Wins' Institute and Her Right have created the world's largest female culture of honor organization in the world.

We are privileged to have four former first ladies as recipients of our top Every Girl Wins' awards in 2022.

HRH Clyde Rivers states "Dr. Christine Kozachuk is truly a pioneer blazing a unique trail for the empowerment of women and the girl child."





HRH CLYDE RIVERS USA
BETTY FORTUNAT Haiti
BRANK TAMBAH Liberia
DR. CAROLYNE A. OPINDE South Africa
DAMARIS NJOROGE Kenya
MARY DUBE eSwatini Kingdom
DR. EBERE NWEZE Sweden
AMB. FIDELIA GRAAND-GALON Suriname
GIA GASPARD-TAYLOR Trinidad & Tobago
DR. GRACE MANKOWSKI Canada
IJEOMA NOBLE Nigeria
DR. KIROS TEWOLDE-GABRIEL Ethiopia & Eritrea
DR. Marsha SMALLING Jamaica
SIMON NYANGU Nigeria
PROF. JARED AKAMA Kenya
AMB. TIMOTHY ROLAND India
DR. ASTELL COLLINS Guyana
NYAMAL DEI South Sudan
H.E. MAUREEN K. MWANAWASA Zambia
H.E. DAME PATIENCE JONATHAN Nigeria
H.E. CALLISTA MUTHARIKA Malawi
H.E. EDNA C. LENKU Kenya
MRS SUSAN KONE Kenya

Alex Jones
Every Girl Wins Media Department
email us here

You just read:

2022 Voices for Her Right Announced by Founder Dr. Christine Kozachuk

Distribution channels: Education, Human Rights, International Organizations, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.