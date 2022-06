2022 Voices for Her Right Announced by Founder Dr. Christine Kozachuk

It's truly an honor to be a part of an organization that has created a global footprint and impacted for girls and women around the globe.” — HRH Sir Clyde Rivers

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Christine Kozachuk, Founder of Every Girl Wins' Institute and Her Right , presents the top global leading voices for her right 2022. These individuals are leaving a footprint by advocating for the rights of girls and women around the world with evidence and results.Every Girl Wins' Institute and Her Right have created the world's largest female culture of honor organization in the world.We are privileged to have four former first ladies as recipients of our top Every Girl Wins' awards in 2022.HRH Clyde Rivers states "Dr. Christine Kozachuk is truly a pioneer blazing a unique trail for the empowerment of women and the girl child."HRH CLYDE RIVERS USABETTY FORTUNAT HaitiBRANK TAMBAH LiberiaDR. CAROLYNE A. OPINDE South AfricaDAMARIS NJOROGE KenyaMARY DUBE eSwatini KingdomDR. EBERE NWEZE SwedenAMB. FIDELIA GRAAND-GALON SurinameGIA GASPARD-TAYLOR Trinidad & TobagoDR. GRACE MANKOWSKI CanadaIJEOMA NOBLE NigeriaDR. KIROS TEWOLDE-GABRIEL Ethiopia & EritreaDR. Marsha SMALLING JamaicaSIMON NYANGU NigeriaPROF. JARED AKAMA KenyaAMB. TIMOTHY ROLAND IndiaDR. ASTELL COLLINS GuyanaNYAMAL DEI South SudanH.E. MAUREEN K. MWANAWASA ZambiaH.E. DAME PATIENCE JONATHAN NigeriaH.E. CALLISTA MUTHARIKA MalawiH.E. EDNA C. LENKU KenyaMRS SUSAN KONE Kenya