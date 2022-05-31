RYAN BEAT MOTORSPORTS ANNOUNCES 2022 SHORT COURSE OFF-ROAD LINEUP
R/BM to field five teams for the 2022 Championship Off-Road Racing season including the up-and-coming female driver, Gray Leadbetter.
Our goal this year is simple. We want to race for wins and championships, and I think we have the team, equipment, and partners to do that.”DENVER, NC, USA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • R/BM Signs Side-by-Side Standout Gray Leadbetter to Drive the No. 28 Bilstein Chevrolet Colorado in the PRO-SPEC Class.
— Ryan Beat
• R/BM Will Field Five Teams for the 2022 Championship Off-Road Racing Season.
Today, Ryan Beat Motorsports (R/BM) announced its 2022 Championship Off-Road lineup. Owner and driver Ryan Beat will lead the way in the No. 51 Bilstein Chevrolet Silverado in the PRO2 class. New to the lineup will be 17-year-old side-by-side standout, Gray Leadbetter, driving the No. 28 Bilstein Chevrolet Colorado in the PRO-SPEC class. This marks Leadbetter's foray into full-time off-road competition.
"I can't thank Ryan Beat Motorsports and Chevrolet enough for this opportunity," said Leadbetter. "I have a lot to learn, but I know I have one of the best coaches in Ryan. The R/BM team has been working hard in the off-season, and Chevy has provided us with a super-fast race truck, so I'm confident we can go out there and be competitive. I think the key will be to take one lap at a time, one race at a time. I'm thankful to have partners like Bilstein, Lucas Oil, Toyo Tires, ReadyWise, and Vision Wheel on board this year and want to make them proud."
Leadbetter began racing at five years old in arenacross and quickly moved into karts, followed by UTVs and Mini-Outlaw Sprints. In 2019, at the age of 14, she signed with Dreyer-Reinbold Racing to drive in the American Rallycross series as the youngest driver. In 2020, she made history as the youngest driver and first woman to win a Championship Off-Road SXS race. In addition to R/BM driving duties, Leadbetter will pilot the No. 28 ReadyWise sprint car in over 20 races in 2022. Leadbetter has also partnered with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to help end childhood cancer.
"It's been a busy off-season for R/BM," said Beat. "We've added two new programs to our lineup, with Gray being relatively new to the series. Gray has done well in a short-course side-by-side, and I'm excited to partner with Chevrolet and work with her as she transitions to a full-size truck. I think we can expect a lot of great things from her this year."
R/BM is the only Chevrolet OEM factory-backed team in the Championship Off-Road Series, fielding a total of five trucks. In addition to Beat and Leadbetter, R/BM will prepare three trucks in the PRO-LITE class for drivers Carson Parrish (No. 8), Mason Prater (No. 50), and newcomer Brody Eggleston (No. 14). In 2021 the team moved its facility from California to North Carolina into a new 15,000 sq. ft. facility to assist with the team's expansion.
"Looking in the shop and seeing the lineup of Chevrolet trucks is surreal." Beat continued, "We are fortunate to have some great partners like Chevrolet, Bilstein, Lucas Oil, Toyo Tire, Vision Wheel, and so many others that have helped us build on our success year after year. We're also excited to welcome ReadyWise to the fold this year. They will be one of the primary sponsors on Gray's truck and will appear on the No. 51.
"Our goal this year is simple. We want to race for wins and championships, and I think we have the team, equipment, and partners to do that."
All five teams will race all six stops (12 rounds) of the 2022 Championship Off-Road season. Catch the R/BM team on FloSports for live streaming and tape-delayed on CBS Sports Network. Follow R/BM on Instagram @RyanBeatMotorsports.
###
ABOUT RYAN BEAT MOTORSPORTS:
Three-time Pro-Lite champion Ryan Beat started Ryan Beat Motorsports in 2014 as a team owner, driver, and entrepreneur. In 2022, R/BM will field five teams in the Championship Off-Road Series. Beat will race the No. 51 Bilstein Chevrolet Silverado in the Pro 2 class and will field a full-time team in Pro Spec with driver Gray Leadbetter and prep Pro-Spec trucks for Carson Parrish, Mason Prater, and Brody Eggleston. R/BM is currently the only Chevrolet OEM factory-backed team in the series. Headquartered just outside Charlotte, NC, R/BM is in a brand new, state-of-the-art 15,000 sq. ft. facility. For sponsor inquiries contact sheri@ryanbeatmotorsports.com.
Sheri Herrmann
Ryan Beat Motorsports
sheri@ryanbeatmotorsports.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other