More about GBI Arrests Telfair County Sheriff’s Office Deputy

McRae-Helena, GA (May 31, 2022) – On Friday, May 27, 2022, Telfair County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John Warren Degolyer, age 35, of Lumber City, GA, was arrested for one count of tampering with evidence, one count for violation of oath of office, and one count of pandering.

On Friday, May 20, 2022, the Telfair County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI investigate potential misconduct of Deputy Degolyer. The investigation revealed that Degolyer tampered with evidence during the course of his duties. The investigation further revealed Degolyer was paying for sexual acts. It is not believed these sexual acts were not done while on duty at this point in the investigation.

The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact the GBI Eastman field office at 478-374-6988. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.