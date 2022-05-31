Cardiovascular Associates of America Appoints Industry Veteran, Suzette Jaskie to Executive Team
Jaskie Named Chief Operating Officer
We are thrilled to have Suzette take the position as COO. She has proven to be an invaluable asset for our business. I have the highest admiration for her skills, knowledge, passion, and expertise”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA) today announced the appointment of industry veteran, Suzette Jaskie to COO effective immediately. Previously Jaskie was a senior strategic advisor at CVAUSA. Jaskie will assume the COO position and provide strategic advice and guidance. She will lead the execution of CVAUSA’s organizational strategy established by the leadership team. Responsibilities will include managing critical projects, supporting the implementation of strategic growth plans, managing organizational change, and addressing opportunities to improve non-clinical operations.
— Tim Attebery, CEO of CVAUSA
Jaskie will report to CVAUSA’s chief executive officer, Tim Attebery, and partner with the physician and administrative leaders of the CVAUSA network.
“We are thrilled to have Suzette take the permanent position as COO for CVAUSA. In her short time as a strategic advisor, she has proven to be an invaluable asset for our business. I’ve known Suzette for 20 years and have the highest admiration for her skills, knowledge, passion, and expertise,” said Tim Attebery, CVAUSA chief executive officer. “Suzette’s command of the business and sage counsel has already enhanced our business and we look forward to seeing what the future holds and her impact on transforming patient care.”
“I am delighted to join this forward-leaning team to empower the platform’s physicians in transforming the cardiovascular care model in the U.S. It is exciting to be able to offer our physician platform both the financial expertise and commitment of our partner, Webster Equity Partners, together with a vision and cardiovascular experience that is unmatched in the industry,” said Suzette Jaskie, COO, CVAUSA.
Suzette has held many prominent positions in healthcare including vice president of the Cardiovascular Service Line at Ascension Wisconsin. At Ascension, Suzette was responsible for the operating structure across 22 hospitals and associated clinics. Prior to that, Suzette was senior vice president, Clinical, Regulatory and Medical Affairs at Corindus Vascular Robotics. Additionally, Suzette was President of MedAxiom Consulting, establishing cardiovascular specific management, operations and financial services and solutions.
If interested in learning more about a partnership with Cardiovascular Associates of America, contact Tim Attebery at attebery@cvausa.com.
About Cardiovascular Associates of America
Headquartered in Orlando, Cardiovascular Associates of America backed by Webster Equity Partners aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians in one network with the common mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA. For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America please visit www.cvausa.com
