Pea Milk Market Expected to Reach USD 283.5 Mn with a CAGR of 10.4% by 2022-2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

An increase in diet trends and health awareness among consumers is driving the demand for pea milk: Future Market Insights Report

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Future Market Insights, market research and competitive intelligence provider, sales of pea milk are estimated to reach a value of USD 283.5 Mn by 2032, surging at 10.4% CAGR through the decade.



Pea milk is made from dry peas and comes in a variety of flavors including original, unsweetened, vanilla, and chocolate. The product's cream-like texture and healthy content than other plant-based milk are the primary reasons for consumer preference, which contributes to the growth of the pea milk market in the coming years.

The increase in the number of vegan and diet-conscious consumers around the world is driving the growth of the pea milk industry. Furthermore, the increased concern about lactose intolerance as a result of a lack of the intestinal enzyme lactase fuels the demand for dairy-free or vegan food products. Plant-based milk products are becoming more popular in both mature and emerging markets.

This is due to an increase in the number of people who are allergic to dairy products. Furthermore, an increase in health awareness and an increase in disposable income have increased the size of the pea milk market. Furthermore, the introduction of new healthy ingredients by various market players contributes significantly to the growth of the pea milk market.

Get a Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9443

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The United Kingdom is one of Europe's most promising markets for pea milk. An increasing proportion of the British population will switch to a vegan, vegetarian, or pescatarian diet by 2022.

The market for pea milk in the United States is expected to grow rapidly, expanding at a CAGR of nearly 8.2% between 2022 and 2032. The US market is expected to have a market share of 60%.

With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers are re-evaluating and changing their drinking and eating habits. The market is expected to grow at a rate of 9.1% from 2022-2023.

from 2022-2023. PET bottles, which are primarily used in the packaging of drinking water and beverages, are becoming increasingly popular in the pea milk industry.

Tetra packs of pea milk are expected to account for 40% of global market demand over the next decade. Sales are being boosted by the high convenience attributed to its lightweight and durability.





“Pea milk is quickly gaining popularity as a dairy substitute. Pea milk is also a good option for people who are allergic to other plant-based products like Pea, whey, almonds, or nuts,” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Who is winning?

Key pea milk manufacturers are emphasizing the penetration of mainstream retail markets by introducing a diverse range of product offerings. In addition, they are focusing on forming alliances with leading players as well as acquisitions.

Wunda, a new pea-based beverage from Nestlé, is "epic in everything" that milk is used for.





The key players profiled in the report include Sproud, Ripple Foods, Snappea Foods, Devon Garden Foods, Qwrkee, Freedom Foods, Vly Foods, Nestle SA, The Mighty Society, and DrinkStar.

Ask Our Analyst More about Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-9443

Pea Milk Market by Category

By Flavor, Pea Milk Market is segmented as:

Original Flavored Pea Milk

Vanilla Flavored Pea Milk

Chocolate Flavored Pea Milk

Barista Flavored Pea Milk

By Packaging Material, Pea Milk Market is segmented as:

Tetra Packs

PET Bottles

By End-User, Pea Milk Market is segmented as:

Individual Consumers

HoReCa

Gyms & Cafes





By Sales Channel, Pea Milk Market is segmented as:

Brick & Mortar Stores

Online Retail Channels

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

TOC Continue…

Request for Report Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-9443

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Sugar Beet Pectin Market: The global sales of sugar beet pectin are expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period.

Cheese Liners Market: The global sales/shipment of cheese liners is predicted to grow at a rapid pace during 2021-2031.

Sweet Potato Fly Market: The global sweet potato fly market is projected to expand at a value CAGR of 3.8% until 2032 and expected to be valued at US$ 74.86 Billion by 2032.

Lactose-Free Butter Market: Lactose-Free Butter Market US$ 74.86 Billion by 2032, projected to reach US$ 1,643 Mn by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2032.

Lactose Assay Kit Market: The lactose assay kit market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, to reach a valuation of US$ 12.82 Bn by 2032.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pea-milk-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs