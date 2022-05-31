More about Gov. Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp Provide Statement on Passing of Former First Lady Betty Foy Sanders

Submit Release
Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp today provided the following statement on the passing of former first lady, Betty Foy Sanders:

"Marty, the girls, and I were saddened to learn of Mrs. Betty Foy Sanders' passing," said Governor Brian Kemp. "As first lady and alongside Georgia's 74th governor, Carl Edward Sanders Sr., she represented so much of what makes Georgia the greatest state in our nation to call home. With her sharp wit, class, and famous sense of humor, she was the epitome of a southern woman. During her years as first lady and during her long and fulfilling life afterwards, she was devoted to beautifying our state, preserving Georgia's proud history, and helping students of the arts further their education and talents.

"A talented artist in her own right, her influences are felt at the Georgia Governor's Mansion to this day, and they will be felt for years to come," continued Kemp. "As we mourn with her family and loved ones, we also thank God for her service, her life of contributions to her fellow Georgians, and the shining example she set for so many others."

