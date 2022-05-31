Global Button Cell Market to See Major Growth USD 6870.51 Million By 2030

The increasing adoption of button cells in different applications is the primary factor contributing to the growth of the button cell market.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Marketandresearch.biz, the global button cell market is expected to grow from USD 4279.8 million in 2021 to USD 6870.51 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.40 % during the forecast period 2022-2030.

There has been a boost in disposable income among customers with advancements in urbanization around the globe, which caused an expansion in buying power among customers and a growing demand for consumer electronic products in the market. The rise in the need for electronic gadgets has played a significant role in pushing the growth of the button cell market worldwide. The lower production expense and the concise size of button cells also make it a favourite choice for additional electronic devices that are tight and smaller in size. The significant manufacturers finance substantial sums of money to expand their production speed and achieve a competitive benefit. Regardless, the lower recyclability and the usage of toxic chemicals in the cells are creating various problems among many governments for their impact on the environment, which restrains the market growth.

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global button cell market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

Seiko Instruments Inc. presented new micro battery products, which contain lithium rechargeable batteries, electric double-layer capacitors, and silver oxide batteries, which allowed the business to expand its product offerings in the worldwide market.

Market Growth & Trends

The button cell is a small single cell battery with a flat cylindrical shape utilized in small and portable appliances. It is operated in various applications such as artificial cardiac pacemakers, wristwatches, pocket calculators, implantable cardiac defibrillators, hearing aids, and automobile keyless entry transmitters. It is chargeless and has a moderately extended life span and a stable output voltage. The button cell has potassium hydroxide, which generates corrosion and damages the environment. The button cell is weightless, has a broad operating temperature range, and delivers a constant and steady voltage which raises the dependability and efficiency of the system. The increasing adoption of button cells in different applications is the primary factor contributing to the growth of the button cell market. Growing application in multiple appliances like toys, banking-card readers, and other applications also drives the need for a button cell. Regardless, high competition from small players hinders the market development during the projected duration.

Key Findings

In 2021, the alkaline button cell batteries (LR) segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 22% and market revenue of 941.5 million.

The type segment is divided into Silver Oxide Batteries (SR), Zinc-Air Batteries (Zinc-Air), Alkaline Button Cell Batteries (LR), Lithium Button Cell Batteries (CR), and others. In 2021, the alkaline button cell batteries (LR) segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 22% and market revenue of 941.5 million. An alkaline battery is a primary battery that derives its energy from manganese dioxide and zinc metal responses.

In 2021, the traditional watch segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 23% and market revenue of 984.3 million.

The application segment is divided into smartwatch, hearing aid, pocket calculator, traditional watch, and others. In 2021, the traditional watch segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 23% and market revenue of 984.3 million. The batteries in most of the traditional watches usually are button cell batteries.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Button Cell Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, the Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global button cell market, with a market share of around 33% and 1412.3 million. This was due to essential advancements in technology and the rising adoption of button cells in different applications during the forecast years. North America is also increasing market expansion due to intense competition from small players on pricing and marketing approaches.

Key players operating in the global button cell market are:

Vinnic

VDL

Varta Microbattery

Toshiba

TMMQ

Sony

Seiko

Renata Batteries

Panasonic

NANFU

Maxell

Kodak

Great Power

GP Batteries

EVE Energy

Energizer

Duracell

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. Markets and Research have segmented the global button cell market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Button Cell Market by Type:

Silver Oxide Batteries (SR)

Zinc-Air Batteries (Zinc-Air)

Alkaline Button Cell Batteries (LR)

Lithium Button Cell Batteries (CR)

Others

Global Button Cell Market by Application:

Smartwatch

Hearing Aid

Pocket Calculator

Traditional Watch

Others

About the report:

The global button cell market is analysed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

