Web2 natives are making waves in web3 as the influx of talent grows
As Web3 moves towards mainstream adoption, many blockchain-based businesses are looking to web2 founders to instil experience into their rapidly growing teams
The crypto industry needs an influx of talented web2 natives to help steady the ship as we move towards the build phase of Crypto Winter”MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world of web3 is undertaking a meteoric rise as blockchain technology expands its reach into the Metaverse, finance, payments, art, ticketing, and much more. The speed of adoption has caused many web3 companies to look to web2 native talent to bolster their experience pool.
— Liam "Akiba" Wright
One such example is Liam "Akiba" Wright who ran an award-winning marketing agency in the UK for 10 years but has this year pivoted fully into web3. With experience working with companies such as Nike, Colgate, Umbro, Suzuki, Vimto, and countless other household names, Akiba brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience. Speaking of his move into the web3 talent pool Akiba says,
"I've always had a passion for blockchain technology. We were mining Dogecoin for fun at Banter Media back in 2015 using our video production edit suites. I just wish we hadn't spent it all on an HMDI cable in 2016 as we worked out it would have been worth six figures back in 2021. Everyone in web3 has one of these stories and after several years of thinking I was too late to move into crypto I took the leap and it was the best decision I've ever made."
Akiba now works with, we3 protocol, a scale-up blockchain consultancy firm and CryptoSlate, a news media organization with the web3 space. He has been commended within the industry for his breadth of knowledge in technology, marketing, media, content, and strategy with his articles for CryptoSlate receiving over 1 million views in his first 3 months. Akiba has written a wealth of content for CryptoSlate from analytical pieces reviewing macro-economic trends to breaking news on topics such as Terra Luna and US crypto regulation.
Akiba explains why there is such a need for web2 natives in the web3 space as it moves into Crypto Winter. Crypto Winter, or bear market, is typically the time when blockchain projects batten down the hatches and focus on building their technology. For this reason, Akiba thinks it's the perfect time for more web2 natives to move into web3,
"There is a real need for web2 natives who have a passion for blockchain technology to move into the web3. The industry has exploded so fast is is almost impossible for everyone to keep up. Further, there are gaping holes in large areas of the industry where tech founders have focused on growth rather than establishing a solid foundation.
Web2 natives understand strong fundamentals and that is why we need that influx into web3 to steady the ship. We are currently treading turbulent waters because no one is taking stock of what has been achieved and solidifying their positions. All anyone in web3 can think about is scaling as quickly as possible but there is a need to slow down and ensure the foundations are solid else a lot of projects are going to come tumbling down."
Akiba has been travelling the world moderating panels at crypto events such as Blockdown 2022 and interviewing high profile founders in the crypto industry. He is available for both speaking and moderating roles at crypto, blockchain and NFT events. For details contact him via email or telegram on @akibablade
Liam Wright
Akiba.gg
+44 7951 961413
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other