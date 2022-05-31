B2B specialist PR agency The Digital Voice announces four key account wins as it celebrates its tenth birthday
Exit Bee, multilocal, Passendo and Tailify join The Digital Voice client roster in Q2 2022 as three staff at the boutique agency are promotedLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As it approaches its ten year anniversary, boutique B2B PR agency The Digital Voice has signed four more leading ad tech clients to its rapidly expanding portfolio.
In Q2, Exit Bee, multilocal, Passendo and Tailify have each selected The Digital Voice as their UK and EMEA PR and Communications agency to provide them with a comprehensive range of communications, social, events, marketing and PR services.
Exit Bee uses pattern recognition and machine learning to deliver contextual experiences at moments users are most likely to engage; while ad curation specialist, multilocal, delivers billions of digital ads each year, acting as a single point of contact for clients' digital marketing efforts across the globe; award-winning email ad server and SSP Passendo partners with publishers and advertisers to supercharge growth by commercialising newsletter inventory; and Tailify boasts a unique influencer selection, messaging and measurement offer, powered by science.
The news comes off the back of a stellar 2021 for the award-winning boutique PR agency which has recently tripled in size, with JustPremium – now GumGum, Optable and Hybrid Theory also joining in Q1 of this year.
Julia Linehan, Founder and MD of The Digital Voice, says:
“We’re delighted to be adding four exceptional clients to our impressive client portfolio. Our clients all live and breathe adtech; they are complementary, growing fast and best-in-breed. They appreciate a dynamic, agile agency which knows their market inside out.”
The Digital Voice’s team has recently expanded to 20, with consultants on the ground across the UK and Europe. In addition, three core members of staff have been promoted – Kasey Long to PR and Communications Director, Cameron Townsley to Creative and Events Manager and Maryum Sheikh to Senior Marketing and Analytics Executive – with Rosie Hutchinson also joining as Events and Content Executive. Team members include ex journalists and content writers, social media specialists, press officers, event managers and podcast and graphics producers; with the agency’s offering including services such as PR, marketing automation, SEO, social media management, event management, design, podcast and website production.
Linehan adds: “Clients tend to stay with us so that we become an extension of their teams on a long-term basis. Take impact.com, which has been with us for nine years. We are proud of the relationships we build, as an outputs-driven agency which overdelivers for clients.
“During the pandemic, we also became virtual event producers, and this year we are all set to add podcast and website production to our offering,” she adds. “As the world opens up once again to in-person, we are here to support not just with PR but with press, content, social and hybrid events. Ultimately, we are our clients’ voices, an extension of their messaging. And they are each part of the wider The Digital Voice family.”
The agency’s client roster now includes 15 innovative businesses, including long term clients Adnami, Adverty, Brand Metrics, Cavai, Hybrid Theory, GumGum, impact.com, Lumen Research, Optable, Verasity and WhiteBullet, with more on the waiting list.
The Digital Voice operates a virtual working model, which enables its team to support clients in a range of geographies and to embrace a wide pool of talent. The agency is set to add podcast production to its growing offer as it looks forward to celebrating its tenth birthday in June.
For more information, please contact Eva Leharova, PR Account Executive, eva@thedigitalvoice.uk
