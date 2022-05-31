Global Kiosk Printer Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth USD 3467.21 Million By 2030

The growth of the kiosk printer market is driven by the rise in demand for smart devices.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Marketandresearch.biz, the global kiosk printer market is expected to grow from USD 2333.1 million in 2021 to USD 3467.21 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The growing adoption of self-service technologies across different enterprises and demand in multiple enterprises are anticipated to expand demand for the kiosk printer market during the projection period. Further, the growing utilization of automatic identification & data capture technologies for enhancing productivity, the rising popularity of digital signage solutions, increasing demand for kiosk printers from small & medium-sized firms, and rising usage of kiosk printing technology in the latest on-demand printing applications are the driving factors of the market growth. Moreover, stringent government regulations, the cyber-attack threat, and the misuse of personal data & information are the restraining factors of market growth. Furthermore, the rising urbanizations up, surging demand for printers in developing nations, and the adoption of new technology are the opportunities for the market growth.

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global kiosk printer market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

Market Growth & Trends

The growth of the kiosk printer market is driven by the rise in demand for smart devices. Furthermore, the proliferation in awareness about progressive technology also helps drive the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing demand for color printing and the huge scale internet of things (IoT) technology is the market growth trend. Thus, the adoption of the internet of things platform has risen tremendously globally. These advancements have helped in increasing demand for the kiosk printer industry globally. Also, the different governments are focusing their efforts on expanding the use of smart gadgets and smart systems. Hence, the demand for kiosk printers is increasing due to the increase in the adoption of IoT technology during the projection period. However, the current use of these kiosk printers in different settings, including retail stores, schools, hospitality, healthcare, and others, also help drive market growth.

Key Findings

In 2021, the receipt printers segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 32.22% and market revenue of 751.72 million.

The type segment is divided into receipt printers, ticket printers, journal printers, and others. In 2021, the receipt printers segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 32.22% and market revenue of 751.72 million. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for kiosk receipt printers from the hospitality and transportation sectors. By 2030, the ticket printers segment will likely dominate the market due to the increasing number of malls, and the growing number of theaters, especially in emerging economies.

In 2021, the retail segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 23.15% and market revenue of 540.11 million.

The application segment is divided into banking, transportation, retail, hospitals, restaurant, hotel, and others. In 2021, the retail segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 23.15% and market revenue of 540.11 million. This growth is attributed to the growing convergence of emerging technologies like the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence into electronics.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Kiosk Printer Market:

North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America region occurred as the largest market for the global kiosk printer market with a market share of 47.19% and a market value of around 1,100.98 million in 2021. North America currently dominates the kiosk printer market due to the sharp increase in the manufacturing of kiosk printer sales. Further, the early adoption of point of sales to provide quality customer service also helps drive market growth in this region. Additionally, the increasing demand for mPOS systems, the large number of technological developments, and the rising usage of self-checkout kiosks to decrease the time taken for transactions is also helping drive the region's market growth. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show the fastest CAGR of 6.03% over the projection period. This growth is attributed to rapid urbanization and customer preference for convenience. Moreover, the proliferation in household income and rising investments by leading participants in developing countries will probably help the market's growth during the projection period.

Key players operating in the global kiosk printer market are

Star Micronics

Hengstler GmbH

Microcom Corporation

Bematech

Epson

Boca Systems

Custom Group

Nippon Primex

Zebra Technologies

FUJITSU

Pyramid Technologies

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. Market and Research has segmented the global kiosk printer market based on below mentioned segments:

Global Kiosk Printer Market by Type:

Receipt Printers

Ticket Printers

Journal Printers

Others

Global Kiosk Printer Market by Application:

Banking

Transportation

Retail

Hospitals

Restaurant

Hotel

Others

About the report:

The global kiosk printer market is analysed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

