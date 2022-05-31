Electric Lunch Box Market Analysis and growth at a rate of 8.1% Trends, Opportunity, Market Size and Segment Forecast
The Global Electric Lunch Box market is expected to be growing at a growth rate of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
The electric lunch box is a type of lunch box that warms food to a specific temperature, giving the impression of freshly made food. Electric lunch boxes are built of high-quality materials that keep meals hot for longer periods of time while being non-toxic.
People are becoming more aware of the convenience provided by electric lunch boxes, which is driving up demand for electric lunch box market. The growth of food carriers for businesses, schools, and travel is fuelling demand for electric lunch boxes. Another factor flourishing the growth of market includes rising health concerns that have encouraged city people to return to home-cooked meals. Furthermore, a huge number of clients, particularly frequent travellers and employees, are likely to be interested in the ability of an electric lunch box to provide warm meals in a relatively portable manner which will further enhance the electric lunch box market's growth.
Market Scope and Electric Lunch Box Market
Some of the major players operating in the electric lunch box market are
Zojirushi America Corporation.,
Cello World,
Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd.,
Haven Innovation,
JayPee Plus,
Koolatron Corporation,
Newell Brands,
SKG Electric Co., Ltd.,
TAYAMA APPLIANCE USA INC.,
Giftezee,
Sociosis Productions,
Nasdaq, Inc.,
HotLogic.,
Thermos LLC,
……
The electric lunch box market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, material use, application, price range, end-user and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
Electric lunch box market on the basis of type is segmented into grid electric lunch boxes and container electric lunch boxes. Container electric lunch boxes are further sub-segmented into 2-container electric lunch boxes, 3-container electric lunch boxes and 4-container electric lunch boxes.
Electric lunch box market on the basis of technology is segmented into microwave application and steam.
Based on material use, the electric lunch box market is segmented into plastic, metal and glass.
Based on application, the electric lunch box market has been segmented into food, drinks, vegetables and others.
Electric lunch box on the basis of price range is segmented into below US$ 10 electric lunch boxes, US$ 11-25 electric lunch boxes, US$ 26-50 electric lunch boxes, and above US$ 50 electric lunch boxes.
Electric lunch box on the basis of end-user is segmented into household and commercial. Commercial is further sub-segmented into restaurants and hotels.
Electric lunch box is also segmented on the basis of distribution channel into online and offline. Offline channel are further sub-segmented into supermarkets, hypermarkets and others.
