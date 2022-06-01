Creating Refreshing Waves in Hip Hop – DJ Buddy Holly and DJ Bathsheba Unveil Remarkable New Single

DJ Buddy Holly and DJ Bathsheba Unveil Remarkable New Single

‘Mumbling so F U then’ is easily the freshest and most innovative hip hop song in the past few years

CAMERON PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Charles Kramer and Rhiannon Lee Kramer are DJ Buddy Holly and DJ Bathsheba respectively, and they are co-writers and co-producers on their latest single, titled ‘Mumbling so F U then’. In an atmosphere as saturated and repetitive as the music industry today, it is very rare that budding artists inspire a wave of revival within the sphere of hip hop, but DJ Buddy and DJ Bathsheba are taking the world by storm with their exceptional vocals, guitar skills, and ultimately, production quality. What makes their music stand out from the other uninspired and repetitive artists in the industry today is their diligent effort to focus on upgrading the sound by giving attention and time to the style of hip hop. Having clarity of vision, DJ Buddy Holly and DJ Bathsheba are extremely aware of the brand of hip hop they want to create, and so they let their tunnel vision guide their musical abilities to produce original, inventive, and innovative music.Also ensuring that they keep a personal touch in their lyricism, the budding DJs also mention how they met on October 29th, 2018, at a Starbucks in Cameron Park, CA, and now have a baby girl named Leona together, and a son to be named Eli on the way. Because of this, and because of the fact that their delegation of tasks and responsibilities is excellent and inspired. Regarding the instrumentation, both DJ Buddy Holly and DJ Bathsheba work on the vocals, beat mixing, production, and songwriting, however DJ Buddy Holly additionally also handles the guitar. As a culmination of their efforts, and as a personification of their true success in the field, ‘Mumbling So F U Then’ was released on April 26, 2022.Go to https://open.spotify.com/track/54FYDFwbOwCc1aWi6lihT2?si=f076732d36824450 to find out more about the artists and to discover their discography further. You can also stream their music, and feel free to follow the artists on social media platforms via the links provided down below to stay updated on the latest information. Feel free to email the artist for interviews and collaborations.###ABOUTDJ Buddy Holly (David Charles Kramer, M.Mus.) is a DJ, guitarist, singer, and songwriter born on January 12, 1979 in Redwood City, CA. DJ Buddy Holly provides DJ services for parties, clubs, and events.DJ Buddy Holly (David Charles Kramer, M.Mus.) attended the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts, and received BMs in Songwriting and Music Synthesis. He appeared as DJ Devious on Cyberfest 2000: Sounds of the Digital Revolution, Volume 1 along with DJ Dan, Moby, Mix Master Mike, BT, Paul Oakenfold, Paul Van Dyke, Carl Cox, and Christopher Lawrence. In 2002, he appeared again as DJ Devious on the Epic Records release Shekinah: 13 Artists. DJ Buddy Holly received a Master of Music degree in Music Technology from Duquesne University of the Holy Spirit in 2010. David received a Master Certificate in Guitar from Berklee Online in 2017, and is now working towards a Doctor of Business Administration degree in Marketing at Walden University.LINKSFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/djbuddyhollyfanpage Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/daviobee/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/djbuddyholly YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTsIHi39QsoZWIyLmX02Bfw Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6Z1sNjM4DwX4zoCBvoF8Us SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/djbuddyhollysongs Reverbnation: https://reverbnation.com/djbuddyholly LastFM: https://www.last.fm/music/DJ+Buddy+Holly LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/djbuddyholly/

Mumbling So F U Then - written and produced by DJ Buddy Holly and DJ Bathsheba