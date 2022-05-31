Cutting Tool And Machine Tool Accessory Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Cutting Tool And Machine Tool Accessory Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Cutting Tool And Machine Tool Accessory Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the cutting tool and machine tool accessory market size is expected to grow from $71.81 billion in 2021 to $79.66 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The global cutting tools and machine tool accessories market size is expected to grow to $115.5 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.7%. Rapid advances in technology are expected to drive innovation in cutting tool and machine tool accessory manufacturing, thus driving the cutting tool and machine tool accessory market growth during the forecast period.

The cutting tool and machine tool accessory market consists of sales of cutting tool and machine tool accessories by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that produce accessories and attachments for metal cutting and metal forming machine tools including knives and bits for metalworking lathes, planers, and shapers, measuring attachments (e.g., sine bars) for machine tools, metalworking drill bits, and taps and dies (i.e., machine tool accessories).

Global Cutting Tool And Machine Tool Accessory Market Trends

Machine tool manufacturers are producing 3D laser processing machines to reduce processing time for laser cutting and welding applications. 3D laser is a 5-axle laser machine that cuts sheet-metal components in three dimensions. Metals including mild steel, stainless less and aluminum can be cut using lasers. Laser cutting significantly reduces the processing time required for cutting applications and thus reduces costs. Other benefits include localized laser energy input, high feed rate, and minimal heat input. 3D lasers are typically used in the automotive and aerospace industry for cutting or welding of aluminum parts, drilling of engine parts, and laser surfacing of used parts.

Global Cutting Tool And Machine Tool Accessory Market Segments

The global cutting tool and machine tool accessory market is segmented:

By Type: Metalworking Knives and Bits, Measuring Attachments, Metalworking Drill Bits, Machine Tool Taps and Dies

By Application: Automotive, Manufacturing, Others

By Sales Channel: Direct, Indirect

By Geography: The global cutting tool and machine tool accessory market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Cutting Tool And Machine Tool Accessory Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides Global cutting tool and machine tool accessory market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global cutting tool and machine tool accessory market, Global cutting tool and machine tool accessory market share, Global cutting tool and machine tool accessory market segments and geographies, Global cutting tool and machine tool accessory market players, Global cutting tool and machine tool accessory market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The Global cutting tool and machine tool accessory market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Cutting Tool And Machine Tool Accessory Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Sandvik AB, Kennametal Inc, Okuma Corporation, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd, NGK Spark Plug Co Ltd, and American Outdoor Brands Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

