BiCupid Reveals Top Ideas to Celebrate Pride Month

The Stonewall riots in New York City changed the course of history for the LGBTQIA+ community, not only in the United States but worldwide. As a professional dating site for bisexual singles, couples and queers, BiCupid shares the top ideas to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in US.

Washington: Dupont Underground: “The Gender Within” Exhibition, Drag Underground, and Queer Tango

Arts organization Dupont Underground is hosting a variety of events this month in celebration of Pride. Drag Underground, a drag show featuring local drag queens such as Citrine and Vagenesis, will take place Fridays at 8:30 PM.

Dallas: Laugh Along at a Big Queer Comedy Event

Dallas Comedy Club presents Queer Factor, a comedy extravaganza featuring LGBTQ-identifying comedians presenting standup, improv, and sketches hosted by Stefan G.

Los Angeles: Trans Pride

This year’s L.A. Trans Pride kicks off on June 16 and stretches across three full days of festivities, concluding on June 18. Hosted by the trans education and empowerment organization Trans* Lounge, the events range from panels on trans issues to live musical performances to resource fairs filled with vendors.

New York: Queer Liberation March

The Queer Liberation March in New York City is an annual event dedicated to reclaiming pride for trans and BIPOC freedom. This year’s march, titled “BECAUSE CONTROL OVER OUR BODIES AND LIVES IS CONTROL OVER OUR BODIES AND LIVES!” will take place on Sunday, June 26 in Manhattan.

“In the nearly 2 decades we’ve been around, we have witnessed tremendous change and social growth in the LGBTQ+ community. So many more individuals feel free to explore their sexuality and speak out about their sexual orientation. BiCupid came into existence to serve a larger purpose - to help bisexual men and bisexual women to accept who they are and seek a life of freedom. We are so proud to be a part of that.” stated Lawrence, the CEO of BiCupid. “We strive to help people get over the stigma associated with bisexual dating, and also welcome all the LGBTQ people to join in the community to look for anything from lovers to intimate relationships.”

