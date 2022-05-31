Antifog Additives Market would Register a Healthy Growth Rate USD 499.87 million by 2027 : Fior Markets

Antifog Additives Market by Type (Polyglycerol Esters, Glycerol Esters, Ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters, Sorbitan Esters of Fatty Acids), Application (Agricultural Films, Food Packaging Films), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global antifog additives market is expected to grow from USD 343.53 million in 2019 to USD 499.87 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest market share, owing to the growing demand for packaged food, changes in lifestyle, and rising disposable income. Countries like China, India, and Vietnam are the emerging economies witnessing growth due to the flourishing food packaging and automobile industries. North America dominates the market, owing to increasing demand for antifog films from the food packaging and agricultural sectors, stringent government regulations, and growing awareness about health and safety. Latin America and Middle East and Africa is expected to witness relatively slow growth.

Get Free Sample Copy: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/418208/request-sample

Some of the notable players in the market are IncAddcomp Holland, Ampacet Corporation, DuPont, Emery Oleochemicals, PCC Chemax Inc., Evonik Industries AG, A. Schulman, Lifeline Technologies, Clariant AG, Ashland Inc., Croda International PLC, PolyOne Corporation, Sabo S.p.A., Polyvel Inc., PolyOne Corporation, Fine Organics, AkzoNobel N.V., and Palsgaard. In January 2018, New state-of-the-art masterbatch was introduced by Clariant Ag in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia. This will help the organization to expand its business globally and provide innovative and competitive solutions to consumers.

The type segment includes polyglycerol esters, glycerol esters, ethoxylated sorbitan esters, sorbitan esters of fatty acids. The glycerol esters segment holds the largest market share, due to high usage in the food packaging industry due to low production cost and non-toxic nature. Polyglycerol esters and sorbitan esters segment is also anticipated to witness significant growth. Based on application, the market is segmented into agricultural films and food packaging films. Food packaging films segment dominates the market growth, as it improves the durability of packaged foodstuffs and transparency of films, increasing participation of fairer sex at the workplace, and changing lifestyle of consumers. Agriculture films market is also anticipated to grow, owing to the growing demand for crops and continuous surge in the global population.

The factors driving the market growth are easy availability of cheap labors and raw materials, increasing purchasing capacity, increase in demand of antifog in food packaging, and growing demand for improved quality and effective optical products. The factors hampering the market growth are fluctuating prices of additives, strict government regulations in the use of antifog additives in food packaging films, and hazardous waste production at the time of films production.

Read Complete Report with TOC: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/antifog-additives-market-by-type-polyglycerol-esters-glycerol-418208.html

About the report:

The global Antifog Additives market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/418208

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

















To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.marketsandresearch.biz



Related Reports

Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/waterproof-breathable-textiles-market-by-raw-material-polyester-419681.html

Aerospace superalloys Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/aerospace-superalloys-market-by-material-nickelbasedsuperalloy-cobalt-based-419683.html

Cobalt Nitrate Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/cobalt-nitrate-market-by-type-solution-solid-application-419685.html

Perfluoropolyether Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/perfluoropolyether-market-by-product-pfpe-k-pfpe-m-pfpe-z-pfpe-y-419690.html