Entry submission deadline extended to end of June for Drone Gala Photography Contest and Formation Design Contest

MACAU, May 31 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) held the Light up Macao Drone Gala 2022 in early May alongside an array of fringe activities. The deadline for entry submission, originally on 31 May, is now extended to 30 June for the “Macao for All Seasons” Photography Contest and “Drone Sky Art” Formation Design Contest. Residents and visitors are much welcome to submit entries for the above contests.

For more information about the contests, please visit the website: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/events/drone-gala