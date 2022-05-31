Submit Release
News Search

There were 484 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,492 in the last 365 days.

The Kettle Gourmet Spreads the Joy of Snacking with the Classic Popcorn Pack Bundle

The Kettle Gourmet popcorn logo

The Kettle Gourmet

Classic gourmet popcorn snacks

The Kettle Gourmet popcorn in Singapore

Singapore’s top gourmet popcorn brand now comes in snack pack bundles that make the perfect present for any occasion.

We may have started returning to the pre-pandemic setup, and this only gives more reason to show our love and gratitude to our family, friends, and colleagues-through popcorn.”
— Zac Chua

SINGAPORE, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kettle Gourmet, Singapore’s well-loved gourmet popcorn brand, now offers its classic popcorn flavours in a snack pack bundle. Unlike its previous assortments that are in response to specific occasions, this popcorn collection is a curation of the brand’s signature flavours that fit all seasons.

“It is our way of helping customers show their appreciation to the people they care for,” says Zac Chua, Founder and CEO of The Kettle Gourmet.

Each classic popcorn pack bundle contains eight different flavours: Chilli Crab, Chicken Floss, Salted Caramel, Kaya Butter Toast, Nasi Lemak, Fish Head Curry, Pulut Hitam and chocolate popcorn.

“Many of our clients give popcorn to their loved ones, or as thanksgiving tokens to their staff or employees,” Zac Chua continues. “With our assortment of signature popcorn flavours, anyone who receives a classic popcorn pack bundle is sure to feel the love.”

Zac Chua reveals that the idea behind The Kettle Gourmet’s latest snack pack came about during the pandemic, when people were placing orders to send to friends, family members, and colleagues who were in a work-from-home setup.

“Our customers now have the option to give a complete variety of our signature popcorn flavours instead of ordering them individually,” Zac Chua explains. “We may have started returning to the pre-pandemic setup, and this only gives more reason to show our love and gratitude to our family, friends, and colleagues-through popcorn.”

The classic popcorn pack bundle, alongside the other popular snacks offered by The Kettle Gourmet, may also be given as gift boxes during corporate events and other related occasions.

“We can handle orders for corporate gifts, may it be for parties or as presents to employees,” says Zac Chua, whose company, The Kettle Gourmet, manufactures and distributes gourmet popcorn since 2017. “We can also supply popcorn in corporate pantries, so that everyone in the office can get their popcorn fix anytime they want.”

For more information:
https://thekettlegourmet.com/

Zac Chua
The Kettle Gourmet
zac@thekettlegourmet.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

The Kettle Gourmet Spreads the Joy of Snacking with the Classic Popcorn Pack Bundle

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.