The Kettle Gourmet Spreads the Joy of Snacking with the Classic Popcorn Pack Bundle

The Kettle Gourmet

Singapore’s top gourmet popcorn brand now comes in snack pack bundles that make the perfect present for any occasion.

We may have started returning to the pre-pandemic setup, and this only gives more reason to show our love and gratitude to our family, friends, and colleagues-through popcorn.” — Zac Chua

SINGAPORE, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kettle Gourmet, Singapore’s well-loved gourmet popcorn brand, now offers its classic popcorn flavours in a snack pack bundle. Unlike its previous assortments that are in response to specific occasions, this popcorn collection is a curation of the brand’s signature flavours that fit all seasons.

“It is our way of helping customers show their appreciation to the people they care for,” says Zac Chua, Founder and CEO of The Kettle Gourmet.

Each classic popcorn pack bundle contains eight different flavours: Chilli Crab, Chicken Floss, Salted Caramel, Kaya Butter Toast, Nasi Lemak, Fish Head Curry, Pulut Hitam and chocolate popcorn.

“Many of our clients give popcorn to their loved ones, or as thanksgiving tokens to their staff or employees,” Zac Chua continues. “With our assortment of signature popcorn flavours, anyone who receives a classic popcorn pack bundle is sure to feel the love.”

Zac Chua reveals that the idea behind The Kettle Gourmet’s latest snack pack came about during the pandemic, when people were placing orders to send to friends, family members, and colleagues who were in a work-from-home setup.

“Our customers now have the option to give a complete variety of our signature popcorn flavours instead of ordering them individually,” Zac Chua explains. “We may have started returning to the pre-pandemic setup, and this only gives more reason to show our love and gratitude to our family, friends, and colleagues-through popcorn.”

The classic popcorn pack bundle, alongside the other popular snacks offered by The Kettle Gourmet, may also be given as gift boxes during corporate events and other related occasions.

“We can handle orders for corporate gifts, may it be for parties or as presents to employees,” says Zac Chua, whose company, The Kettle Gourmet, manufactures and distributes gourmet popcorn since 2017. “We can also supply popcorn in corporate pantries, so that everyone in the office can get their popcorn fix anytime they want.”

For more information:

https://thekettlegourmet.com/