Food Service Market in India Report 2022-2027: Industry Overview, Trends, Growth Factors, Leading Players and Forecast

India Food Service Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Food Service Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, the food service market in India is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.50% during 2022-2027. Food services are catering services wherein the food is prepared outside the home for dining, delivery and takeaway. It covers several outlets, such as hotels, fast food centers, restaurants, cafes, airports, theatres, schools, and hospitals. Nowadays, individuals in urban India frequently opt for food services for various reasons, including added convenience, trying new tastes and flavors, and socializing.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

India Food Service Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by significant growth in the food and beverage industry. In line with this, the rising popularity of various food delivery applications is positively influencing the market across the country. Furthermore, the inflating disposable income of the consumers coupled with the shifting dietary preferences of the masses are catalyzing the uptake of food service. Moreover, the rapid expansion of e-distribution channels is providing a boost to the market growth across the country. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include the widespread trend of socializing among working professionals and the growing popularity of international cuisines in India.

India Food Service Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Sector:

• Commercial

• Non-commercial

Breakup by Systems:

• Conventional Foodservice System

• Centralized Foodservice System

• Ready Prepared Foodservice System

• Assembly-Serve Foodservice System

Breakup by Types of Restaurants:

• Fast Food Restaurants

• Full-Service Restaurants

• Limited Service Restaurants

• Special Food Services Restaurants

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

