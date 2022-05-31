India Essential Oil Market Report 2022-2027: Price Analysis, Outlook, Demand, Growth Rate, Leading Supplier and Forecast

India Essential Oil Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Essential Oil Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” the essential oil market in India is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.60% during 2022-2027. Essential oil refers to an aromatic oil extracted from different parts of plants, such as leaves, roots, fruits, fruit peels, seeds, and barks. It is obtained by various processes, including steam distillation, maceration, effleurage, solvent extraction, and mechanical pressing. The oil is widely used to produce aromatherapy products, cosmetics, home care products, and fragrances.

India Essential Oil Market Trends:

The market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for natural and organic products. Furthermore, the growing requirement for essential oils in the treatment of stress conditions, depression, immunity disorders and sleep disorders is catalyzing the market growth across India. Besides this, the rising demand for the product in aromatherapy and spa is fueling their uptake. Moreover, the introduction of essential oils in different fragrances, such as lemon, lavender, rose, orange, peppermint, spearmint, lime, clove, eucalyptus, and citronella, and their easy availability across the online and offline organized channels are creating a positive outlook for the market.

India Essential Oil Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

• Cedarwood Oil

• Eucalyptus Oil

• Lavender Oil

• Lemongrass Oil

• Rosemary Oil

• Tea Tree Oil

• Ylang Ylang Oil

• Others

Breakup by Application:

Medical

• Pharmaceutical

• Nutraceuticals

Food and Beverages

• Bakery and Confectionery

• Beverages

• Meat, Poultry and Seafood

• Others

Spa and Relaxation

• Aromatherapy

• Personal Care

• Cosmetics

• Toiletries

• Others

Cleaning

• Kitchen Cleaners

• Floor Cleaners

• Bathroom Cleaner

• Others

Others

Breakup by Sales Channel:

• Offline Stores

• Online Stores

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

