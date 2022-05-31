Kerri Anne Kedziora of Kedziora Systems to be Featured on Close Up Radio

OLIVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now more than ever employee attraction and retention is a vicious game! Since the pandemic began in March of 2020 the candidates for employment look so different, we barely recognize them upon receiving their digital resume. We are seeing a boom in high-tech, blue-collar candidates and health care professionals applying for service industry jobs. If you have said the phrase, “no one wants to work” Kerri challenges you to change your thinking. It stings to hear and you’re not going to like it; but the truth is, “No one wants to work FOR YOU’! At least not yet!

Kerri is the Founder and CEO of three successful companies Kedziora Employment Systems, KAP Cleaners, and Train my Cleaning staff.

In the employee attraction industry regrettably the old school hiring techniques have elapsed. it’s become more of a focus on getting the body in the role rather than helping candidates overcome obstacles to be able to become the very best “A” list employee. There are a great deal of amazing employees out there that do not fall into the 9-5, Monday to Friday schedule and never will. Kerri’s program rivals others because she has a highly skilled and well trained caring staff who she and her office support team work closely with to empower them to reach their goals both at work and in their personal lives!

Although today an inspiring entrepreneur and cleaning business owner, her upbringing was quite the opposite. From humble beginnings, Kerri was obligated to keep the house tidy growing up in a single-family household. Over the years she underwent intense personal struggles from severe childhood trauma, alcohol addiction, and homelessness. As she realized her skills as a visionary businesswoman, she ultimately launched KAP Cleaners proving anything is possible when you persevere. Today, six years sober, and dubbed the “Queen of clean,” she is literally changing the face of the cleaning industry. Moreover, she is passionate about uplifting and empowering others to overcome obstacles to success.

Through KAP Cleaners success, Kerri noticed a need for; how to thoroughly clean short-term rentals. She lives by the motto “Guests who arrive at this place should feel like they are the first guest ever,” and her staff are efficient, thoroughly sanitizing everything, in order to leave a lasting impression. Although she had “cracked the code” on employee attraction and retention, Kerri noted, many other cleaning businesses and their employees did not understand the processes and systems implementation required for short term rental cleaning prompting her to develop an online course “STR Cleaning For Beginners.”

A few months later she partnered with a resourceful online program called Scale My Cleaning Business to help cleaning business owners go from zero income to at least $120 - $240k per year in revenue by the end of the year. Through Kedziora Systems, she’s also developing her own unique program for employee attraction and retention for any service based business including resorts and hotels, who have intense need for quality employees but are not in tune with “the new age employee” enough to find the amazing candidates they need.

Additionally, Kerri is working with a company called iFranchise to franchise the vacation rental side of her cleaning business where any of us can buy the rights to use her dynamic systems and processes and have a short-term rental cleaning business in their area.

“Whenever we doubt ourselves we need to realize we do matter and are worthy of anything and everything we desire. We are built to progress at our own pace and all our imperfections help us explore our potential and capabilities. Dream big and we can achieve it all.”

For more information, visit https://trainmycleaningstaff.info/home or https://scalemycleaningbusiness.net

