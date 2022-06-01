Iana Dixon is proud to introduce a new SEO service – On-Page SEO Optimization
On-Page SEO Services are an essential component of successful website existence.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iana Dixon SEO Services offers a new service - an On-Page SEO. These services will be exclusively provided on the official website ianadixon.com.
Iana Dixon is a SEMrush certified SEO expert. Her certified fields of expertise are On-Page and Technical SEO, Competitive Analysis and Keyword Research, Content Writing, and SEMrush for Digital Agencies.
On-page SEO is an individual web page optimization to rank higher on SERP and bring more relevant traffic to your website. But statistically and practically, most websites are not On-Page SEO Optimized and are not ranked on SERP accordingly. It leads to the invisibility of great products and services that customers may love.
Iana Dixon, the founder, and owner of Iana Dixon SEO Services, created this service specifically for online handmade and small businesses. These services are for WordPress, Wix, Shopify, and Woocommerce only. Iana Dixon herself will provide each “On-Page Optimization,” and this service will be available on June 7, 2022.
Being a part of the handmade community, Iana decided to share her knowledge and expertise with fellow hand makers and other online small businesses struggling with SEO.
A certified SEO expert, Iana Dixon knows that it is not easy to understand how On-Page SEO works and how to optimize each page on a website adequately. Every client will receive our ultimate On-Page SEO Optimization Services, performed by an experienced, certified SEO expert.
When providing SEO services, Iana Dixon uses experience, knowledge, skills, and an ultimate premium tool such as SEMrush.
Iana Dixon is known for helping small and handmade businesses to achieve their SEO goals. She is excited to welcome her fans to the brand new website and the services they've been requesting.
On-Page SEO Services range from $500 to $1150 per project. SEO Services are introduced in three types of packages: Basic, Pro, and Premium.
Each package includes the following services:
• SEO Optimized Title
• SEO Optimized Permalink
• SEO Optimized Meta Description
• 5-7 Tags Per Page
• SEO Optimized Header And Subleaders (H1, H2, H3)
• SEO Optimized Content Writing Guide Or Unique Writings*
• Internal Link Building
• SEO Optimized Images.
For more information about On-Page SEO Services or an interview with Iana Dixon, please write to vip@ianadixon.com.
Iana Dixon started planning to create her on-page services after facing a genuine problem. How do you make a small business’s website ranking and not spend thousands of dollars on quality services for website optimization?
She decided to share her SEO knowledge and success with others. Also, Iana successfully helped many small business owners SEO optimize their websites. It is Tested. Proven. It works!
Iana is confident that she and her team have more than enough SEO knowledge and skills to provide On-Page SEO Services for WordPress, Wix, Shopify, and Woocommerce owners. She knows what strategies and tactics to use to reach customers' goals.
Iana Dixon
Iana Dixon SEO Services
+1 425-789-7155
vip@ianadixonjewelry.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn