Leadership Coach and Author Maggie Huffman to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SONOMA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the 25-years Maggie Huffman was busy building two substantial careers in male-dominated industries (winemaking and information technology), the business world was transforming, becoming more diverse, and welcoming multiple viewpoints into decision-making. So, when Maggie officially became a coach in 2014, it was a boost for all those women who wanted to move into leadership but who may not have had confidence that their experience, skills and knowledge were enough. Maggie, who already had a master’s degree that included counseling, and had been building and inspiring teams all along, then pursued several new certifications. Since becoming a certified coach, she’s helped countless women to reflect, peel away layers, and discover their hidden talents and worth. And she does this by leveraging a unique leadership coaching formula based on color thinking, neuroscience and coaching principles.

Maggie notes that more than 50% of our brains are devoted to processing visual information, such as colors, quicker than and without putting things into words. We can learn to use this to our advantage, using color to quickly update outdated beliefs, transform our thinking, and become the success we aspire to be. “It’s not just about advancing your career,” Maggie says, “it’s about discovering your power.”

Maggie created a coaching program to help people, particularly women, become new or more effective leaders. The process, named Your Leadership Color Palette, guides clients to assess, close gaps, gain clarity and confidence, and become the leader they aspire to be. This program evolved from a book she published, and one of four she wrote on personal development subjects, The Rainbow Onion: The Transformative Power of Color Thinking. Maggie is currently working on a card deck for step-by-step execution of this incredible color-based development process.

Close Up Radio will feature Maggie Huffman in a discussion with Jim Masters, focusing on her coaching practice, color theories, and elements of leading in this brave new world (for instance throughout the Pandemic, when leaders had to learn to creatively unite diverse teams that were not physically together.)

Maggie stresses that women are often more critical of themselves and their skill sets, because they were socialized to be that way. She challenges women (and all people) to re-examine their skills and leadership abilities, and to realize all they have to offer the world. They should also recognize that they are already halfway to their dream. Find more about Maggie’s background, singular experience in global business, and coaching packages in the upcoming show.

www.maggiehuffman.com