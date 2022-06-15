Telehertz Helps Drive Better Business Outcomes with WiFi Site Surveys
Leveraging its vast WiFi industry experience, Telehertz helps businesses build better wireless networks to improve user satisfaction and team productivity
Now it’s easier and more cost-effective than ever for businesses to deliver stronger, more reliable WiFi to their teams and customers thanks to Telehertz’s WiFi site surveying services.”HALLANDALE BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poor WiFi signals and slow network connections are realities that many businesses face. These issues can lead to frustrated customers and a loss of productivity when employees have trouble accessing a reliable WiFi wireless network. Telehertz, a Florida-based networking technology firm, is committed to helping businesses solve networking headaches with its wireless site surveys that help organizations improve network-wide WiFi access, performance, and user experience.
For businesses suffering from poor WiFi connections, slow upload and download speeds, dead spots, roaming issues, and more, a WiFi Validation Survey can help pinpoint problems and give companies insight into how to upgrade and improve their networks. But many companies don't have the staff on hand to conduct such in-depth analysis, which is typically only a one-time or couple times a year project.
Telehertz offers outsourced wireless network surveying and technical support services to give businesses a cost-effective way to get the professional insights needed to troubleshoot and/or improve their critical WiFi networks. The company's suite of offerings includes onsite WiFi predictive design and virtual WiFi predictive design services. After conducting an onsite or virtual site assessment, Telehertz’s engineers offer a complete networking plan businesses can put into place to optimize their networks. The firm also offers WiFi validation and assessment services to help companies identify WiFi issues and resolve them.
For those looking to secure a wireless site survey, the Telehertz team conducts a kickoff meeting to determine the client’s needs. During this meeting, the Telehertz site engineer will review site details and facility device requirements and provide detailed WLAN design recommendations and basic predictive access point location information. To perform a comprehensive site survey and draft wireless infrastructure plans, Telehertz’s team uses industry-leading tools such as Ekahau, IBWave, Netally, Airmagnet, AutoCad, and Matterport.
Telehertz also offers an entirely online, accurate, and hassle-free quote for their survey services. Other companies typically require a call or onsite meeting with a representative before providing a quote, but the Telehertz team is committed to offering a seamless customer service experience that saves them time.
“Many businesses simply live with poor WiFi connections because they don't have the staff on hand to conduct a full WiFi survey or because the tools required to perform them are cost-prohibitive," said Gulnara Khamidullina, managing director of Telehertz. “We’re helping to remove these barriers for our clients by offering cost-effective WiFi surveys by highly skilled engineers with extensive industry experience. Now it’s easier and more cost-effective than ever for businesses to deliver stronger, more reliable WiFi to their teams and customers thanks to Telehertz’s WiFi site surveying services.”
