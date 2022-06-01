Dangbei Mars Pro Review：The uniqueness of this Gaming Projector
Do you know how to choose a suitable gaming projector? This article will introduce you to the Dangbei Mars Pro——a good choice of gaming projector.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, THE UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While people have been gaming over their systems over the years, having a projector instead of a TV provides you with an experience while you are playing or even watching a game being played. For having your friends over for a game night or simply having a match against your friend and gaming, having a projector with an ultra-wide display is a plus. Dangbei Mars Pro is a good choice.
The projector for gaming is not limited to your own bedroom space but can be brought out in your living room space too. The shift from using the TV for gaming to using a gaming projector comes with a lot of added benefits, which we will be discussing here. For gaming, the projector needs to be lightweight and easy to store and pack up and moved when needed. It should also be portable for you to carry around when you switch game night from your house to your friend’s house for the night.
For a gaming console, it is important to have a projector that has low input lag, a higher refresh rate, and most importantly amazing color reproduction. On the same budget as a TV, you can get a projector offering all of these things. The laser projectors by Dangbei Mars Pro have 4K picture quality and in some models, the brightness is bright enough even in broad daylight; in some cases way too bright.
Dangbei Mars Pro has an HDMI port to plug in your speaker for louder, clearer, and more distinct sound quality is a must for a laser projector for gaming. Also, built-in Wi-Fi or Bluetooth setup helps add and set up an additional wireless speaker system or some sort of Bluetooth speaker. It is important to keep in mind that with the increase in resolution and frame rates, TV setups will struggle to keep up. An HDMI 2.1 is to be supported if you opt for a TV for gaming instead of a projector for gaming to support 4K at 120fps.
Another thing to look for in terms of additional support in a projector you’re buying from a gaming perspective is support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). Even if you upgrade to newer and better consoles, this system will support you even with them. Dangbei Mars Pro gaming projector’s put lag 20ms 4k 60 fps.
Having a gaming experience in a good home theatre projector setup is something you get used to very quickly and it is difficult to go back to a normal TV screen for gaming. The large distinct picture display, along with multiple connectivity options, brightness level, and quality sound provide you with a full gaming experience. You can use this type of projector for movie nights as well.
Buying a gaming projector has its perks, which include a better and more distinct picture quality in comparison to TVs, the option of zooming in and out from the projector screen depending on your need, affordability in contrast to TVs, and lastly, these are specifically designed for gaming purpose only. With Dangbei Mars Pro’s amazing processor and UI features, it is available for $1,599, which is a decent price for the market it is competing in with its many specs. But with the global shortage of chips, prices could rise at any time.
