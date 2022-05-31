Submit Release
Bocazon Continues to Grow in Panama During First Quarter of 2022

Online Sales Grow Alongside Rising Living Standards

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After being voted the 2021 “Startup of the Year” in Miami Beach (where it is headquartered) by Hackernoon, Bocazon.com generated its highest quarterly sales to date in the first quarter of 2022. As Latin America remains among the fastest growing regions in the world for e-commerce, and with Panama exhibiting the highest economic convergence rate in the region (according to the IMF in 2021), Bocazon’s top-rated customer service and reliable delivery systems have allowed it to fair well despite global supply chain disruptions.

In Panama, Bocazon is the first to provide: 1) Quality online shopping across a wide variety of product categories and major brands; 2) Free shipping with fast delivery nationwide; and 3) Exceptional bilingual customer service (5 stars on Google and 4.9 stars on Facebook); 4) Free anti-theft tracking on major items; and 5) Online customization of custom-built sport & passenger boats.

As Bocazon raises its brand awareness in Panama and expands operations to Colombia and Costa Rica, look for continued growth in the months to come and follow on LinkedIn.

ABOUT BOCAZON

Bocazon.com is the top-rated eCommerce platform for “big ticket” items in the Canal Region of Panama, Colombia & Costa Rica - with 58 million consumers and growing demand for quality online shopping. As regional governments integrate Bitcoin and other crypto-currencies into their economies, Bocazon is ahead of the curve for mainstream adoption by: 1) Becoming the first major e-tailer in Panama to accept crypto-currency payments (BTC, ETH); 2) Customizing smart contract protocols to solve regional supply chain challenges, reducing time and cost; 3) Developing the region's first e-commerce utility token (soon to released).

MEDIA CONTACT: Sean Creighton at 845-893-6109 or sean@echelonculture.com

SOURCE: Bocazon

