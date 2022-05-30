PRESS RELEASE: SITUATIONAL REPORT ON COVID-19 PANDEMIC (26th-28thMay 2022)

SAMOA, May 30 - Samoa’s Ministry of Health in its latest situational report from May 26th to May 28th, 2022, confirmed 119 new COVID-19 positive cases and five (5) patients are currently in managed isolation at Moto’otua Hospital. The total number of confirmed (both community and border) cases in Samoa since 17th March is 13,499.

COVID-19 Related Deaths

This latest report registered one (1) new COVID-19 related death, taking the total number of deaths to 26. The deceased is a 71 year old male with known comorbidities and was fully vaccinated (2 dose of COVID-19).

Our prayers and condolences are with the families and children of the persons who have passed away. Out of respect for the families and relatives, we will not be making any further comments.

Members of the public are implored to please take heed of public health measures such as wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, and washing their hands to maintain good hygiene and to contain community transmission. For all those who have not done or completed their vaccination, or a booster dose, to please do so. Vaccination remains our best defense against the virus. Keeping our families and loved ones safe is everyone’s responsibility.

COVID-19 Situation Summary prepared by the Ministry of Health as at 2:00pm Local Time May 26th to 2:00pm May 28th 2022 is provided in the table below: To access the detailed situational analysis report, please visit the MOH website (https://www.health.gov.ws/).