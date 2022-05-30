Metal Foam Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR during 2022-2030

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global metal foam market size reached USD 93.3 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Increasing demand for metal foams in heat exchangers and anti-intrusion bars due to superior quality compared to polymer foams is driving market revenue growth. Metal foams are increasingly being used in vehicles, and rising demand for cars and Electric Vehicles (EVs) is expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Metal foams enable manufacturing of more lightweight vehicles. Besides, various characteristics such as shock-absorption ability, thermal management, and electrical efficiency are expected to drive demand for metal foams during the forecast period.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Metal Foam market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Metal Foam market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some of the key participants in this industry include:

ERG Aerospace, CYMAT Technologies Ltd., Mott, Ultramet, Alantum, Havel Metal Foam GmbH, Mayser GmbH & Co KG, Pohltec Metalfoam GmbH, Liaoning Rontec Advanced Material Technology Co., and American Elements.

Key Highlights from the Report

Aluminum segment accounted for significantly robust revenue share in 2021 due to increasing demand from automotive and transportation industries. Additionally, recyclability and lightweight features are driving adoption of aluminum foam.

Anti-intrusion bars segment revenue is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period. Anti-intrusion bars are widely used in automotive industries due to ability to absorb kinetic energy of colliding bodies. Metal foams have capability to absorb energy and are lightweight, and these factors are expected to increase application in anti-intrusion bars.

Open cell segment revenue is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period. Various characteristics such as heat and fluid absorption, increased mechanical strength, sound absorption, and variability make open-cell metal foams ideal for applications across various industries.

Emergen Research has segmented the global metal foam market on the basis of material, product, application, end-use, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Aluminum

Copper

Titanium

Zinc

Nickel

Product Environment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Open Cell

Closed Cell

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Heat Exchangers

Anti-intrusion Bars

Energy Absorbers

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Automotive

Aerospace

Bio-medical

Industrial

Others

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Metal Foam market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Metal Foam market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Metal Foam industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Metal Foam market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Metal Foam Market by 2030?

