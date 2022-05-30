From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO.

On Monday, May 30, 2022 at approximately 11:36 a.m. Maine State Police Troopers responded to a three vehicle crash southbound at Mile Marker 13 in York. Several witnesses told Troopers the driver of a red Chevy SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed while passing cars using multiple lanes in heavy traffic. The Chevy SUV, driven by 42-year-old Dwayne Page of Guilford, CT. struck a Volvo station wagon from behind. The station wagon then side swiped a third vehicle before losing control and striking the median guardrail.

Dwyane Page and his passengers (red Chevy SUV) and occupants of the Volvo were transported to the hospital with non-life threating injuries.

All three southbound lanes were closed for an hour.

The crash is still under investigation.

