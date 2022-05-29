Việt Nam-Laos cooperation in education a symbol of special relations

VIETNAM, May 29 - VIENTIANE — Cooperation in education is one of the symbols of the special relationship between Việt Nam and Laos, said Lao Minister of Education and Sports Phout Simmalavong.

The parties and governments of Laos and Việt Nam always consider education a sector of strategic cooperation, the minister said during a talk at Laos National University in Vientiane capital on Friday on the occasion of Việt Nam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022.

During the struggle for national liberation, Việt Nam not only helped Laos to develop education in the liberated areas of Laos, but also established schools in Việt Nam to receive Lao students, he added.

Over the past six decades, Việt Nam has helped Laos train tens of thousands of officials in all fields from politics, administration, security and defense to research, the minister said, adding that many of them became key officials in different periods of national safeguarding and construction.

In return, the Lao government is assisting Việt Nam in training a total of 4,850 officials and students in the 1982-2022 period.

At the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Bá Hùng and former Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism of Laos Boxengkham Vongdara reviewed the history and important milestones in the two countries’ relations, affirming the special role of education in preserving, fostering and developing bilateral ties.

They stressed the need to further improve training quality and effectiveness of cooperation in education and human resources between the two countries.

The Lao education sector will organise a series of activities such as gatherings, exhibitions, book publishing and documentary film making on the special relations between the two countries and in education in particular to mark the Việt Nam – Laos and Laos – Việt Nam Solidary and Friendship Year 2022, according to Minister Phout Simmalavong. — VNS